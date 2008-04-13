Olmert and Abbas to meet later in day

13/04/2008 - 13:15

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plan to meet on Sunday in preparation for Abbas's talks with U.S. President George W. Bush later this month, an Israeli official said.

"It's a one-on-one meeting," the official said. "The ideais to increase the level of cooperation and coordination beforeAbbas visits Washington."

Negotiations on issues at the heart of theIsraeli-Palestinian conflict have shown little outward sign ofprogress since final-status talks were renewed at a U.S.-hostedpeace conference in Annapolis, Maryland last November.

Both sides are trying to meet a U.S. goal of a Palestinianstatehood deal before Bush leaves office in January.

Olmert and Abbas last met on April 7, their first talks innearly two months. Abbas, who embarks later in the week on aforeign trip, is expected to meet Bush at the White House onApril 24, Palestinian officials said.

Olmert will host Abbas at the prime minister's residence inJerusalem at 5.30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. British time), Olmert'soffice said. Saeb Erekat, an aide to Abbas, confirmed theplanned meeting.

After last Monday's Abbas-Olmert talks, Erekat describeddifferences over building in Jewish settlements, especiallyaround Jerusalem, as "very deep".

But Israeli officials said the leaders agreed not to allowsuch issues to interrupt the U.S.-brokered negotiations.

Abbas last month briefly suspended the talks after anIsraeli offensive killed more than 120 people in theHamas-controlled Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants havebeen firing rockets into Israel.

(Reporting by Wafa Amr, Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editingby Catherine Evans)