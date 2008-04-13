Nepal's Maoists heading to victory in election

13/04/2008 - 15:12

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's Maoists were heading forvictory in the Himalayan nation's first election in nine years,latest tallies showed on Sunday.

The Maoists, who ended an insurgency two years ago andentered electoral politics, won 61 of 108 seats declared so farand were also leading by a similar proportion in constituencieswhere counting was continuing, election officials said.

The outcome of Thursday's election, the centrepiece of thepeace deal, has surprised many analysts who had predicted theformer rebels would emerge as the third largest party.

"It has come as a bang," said Lok Raj Baral of Nepal Centrefor Strategic Studies, a private think-tank. "It is possiblethat they will win a majority."

Baral said the results were a mandate for a change from theineffective old political order. The 601-member assembly Nepalwas voting for is meant to write a new constitution, formallyend a 240-year-old monarchy, and make laws.

The Maoists, once considered close to Peru's Shining Pathguerrillas, have abandoned the language of Marx and Mao. Theyhave not called for nationalisation and say foreign investmentis welcome in some sectors of the impoverished nation'seconomy.

They also favour land reform and social efforts toeradicate poverty.

Two other parties -- the Communist UML and the NepaliCongress earlier thought to be favourites -- have so far wononly 16 seats each. The UML conceded defeat and Madhav KumarNepal resigned as party secretary-general.

The Maoists were also doing better than expected in thecountry's southern plains, home to nearly half of thepopulation, an area where they were thought to be weak.

Three ethnic Madheshi parties, who organised a cripplingstrike this year demanding autonomy for the southern plainscalled the Terai, have jointly won 12 seats so far. Smallerparties bagged the rest.

INDIAN AND U.S. CONCERNS

Other commentators said even if the Maoists were not ableto clinch a majority they were clearly heading towards becomingthe single largest party. They controlled 84 seats in the329-member interim parliament after they abandoned theinsurgency.

"Maoists poised for landslide win," declared a headline inthe Himalayan Times daily.

Complete results are expected around April 20 at theearliest as counting is slow and the election was a complexmixture of direct and proportional systems.

While 240 seats will be filled on a first-past-the-postbasis, another 335 will be decided by proportionalrepresentation and 26 nominated by the cabinet.

The United States still considers the Maoists asterrorists. The result will also be hard to stomach for giantneighbour India, which is worried it may encourage its ownMaoist insurgency, and Nepal's conservative army which had beenresisting absorbing Maoist fighters into its ranks.

The election, and the abolition of the monarchy, had beenthe main demands of the Maoists during their decade-longinsurgency, in which more than 13,000 people died.

Some analysts said the Maoists and mainstream politicalparties had set "peace, democracy and economic prosperity" as acommon agenda for one of the world's poorest countries.

"The people have recognised the Maoists as main agents forthese goals," said Yubaraj Ghimire, editor of the newsmagazine, Samay.

(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Alison Williams)