Iraq sacks 1,300 police and soldiers in south

13/04/2008 - 15:40

By Noah Barkin and Wisam Mohammed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi government has sacked 1,300soldiers and policemen for their poor performance duringclashes last month with Shi'ite militias in the south of thecountry, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The move was an acknowledgement of failures in an offensiveagainst the militias, which started in the southern oil hub ofBasra and spread across the south and to Baghdad, triggeringIraq's worst fighting since the first half of 2007.

Interior Ministry spokesman Major-General Abdul-Karimal-Khalaf said more than 900 were fired in Basra and the restin the southern province of Wasit, which also saw clashes afterPrime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched the crackdown.

Iraqi officials had previously acknowledged that 1,000soldiers failed to fight in the offensive, which was thebiggest operation the government had launched without backingfrom large U.S. or British ground units.

The fighting, which has continued over the past week inSadr City, the Baghdad stronghold of Shi'ite cleric Moqtadaal-Sadr, brought an end to a long trend of declining violenceand raised doubts about the competence and readiness of Iraqiforces.

U.S. commander General David Petraeus told Congress lastweek that he learned of the Basra operation only days before itwas launched and that he believed it was poorly planned.

Sadr City was calmer on Sunday. Hospitals in the Baghdadslum said they had received no dead or wounded during thequietest night in weeks.

More than 100 people have been killed in Sadr City in thepast week since U.S. and Iraqi troops launched an offensiveinto parts of the slum controlled by Sadr's black-maskedfighters.

Twenty U.S. soldiers have died across Iraq since lastSunday, the deadliest week for U.S. troops this year and one ofthe bloodiest since September 2007.

The fighting has highlighted the fragility of securitygains seen in Iraq since mid-2007, when additional U.S. troopswere sent to restore order amid an upturn in insurgent attacks.

SADR CITY CALM

A Reuters reporter who spent the night in Sadr City said ithad been relatively quiet overnight, with only sporadicgunfire.

Iraqi forces appeared to be blocking some road exits fromSadr City on Sunday, causing traffic to back up. A blockade ofthe slum was mostly lifted on Saturday after a nearly threeweek car ban that kept residents trapped in the battle zone.

A U.S. military spokesman described the situation as"calmer" and said there had been no new reports of killings.

"We didn't have any casualties overnight, but we don't wantto get too optimistic," said Qasim al-Mudalal, director of theImam Ali hospital. "We hope this will continue, that we getsome breathing space and the suffering of the city comes to anend."

In a statement issued by Sadr's office in the holy Shi'itecity of Najaf on Saturday, the anti-American cleric showed nosign he was ready to call off his fighters.

"You (infidels) will always be an enemy and you will remainso until the last drop of my blood," Sadr said in thestatement, issued in response to comments the previous day fromU.S. Defence Secretary Robert Gates.

Gates had said Sadr would not be treated as a foe by theUnited States as long as he played a peaceful role in politics.

The United States has 160,000 troops in Iraq, 20,000 ofwhom are due to head home by July, but President George W. Bushhas resisted pressure from Democrats to commit to further cuts.

Sadrists say Maliki's crackdown is aimed at preventing themfrom challenging the prime minister's supporters in provincialelections this year.

Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters that a draftlaw governing the elections, which are scheduled for October,would explicitly bar participation by any groups with armedfactions, a move that will anger Sadr's followers.

In an incident on Saturday in the New Baghdad district,adjacent to Sadr City, a U.S. Apache helicopter fired twomissiles at militants placing roadside bombs.

One missile killed two militants but the second "overshot",setting alight a U.S. Humvee vehicle and nearby houses, theU.S. military said. Two U.S. soldiers and three civilians werewounded and the "misfire" is under investigation.

"(These) events are unfortunate and our apologies go out tothose innocent civilians who were affected," Colonel BillBuckner, a military spokesman, said in a statement.

(Additional reporting by Dean Yates, Aseel Kami and AwsQusay; Writing by Noah Barkin and Peter Graff)