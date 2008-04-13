Kenya's Kibaki unveils coalition cabinet

13/04/2008 - 15:41

By Wangui Kanina and Daniel Wallis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki named apower-sharing cabinet on Sunday that made rival Raila Odingaprime minister, ending a deadlock which threatened thecountry's economic rebound from a bloody post-election crisis.

"I am today announcing the cabinet of the grand coalitiongovernment," Kibaki said in a live televised speech alongsideOdinga, who had accused the president of rigging his December27 re-election.

The naming of a power-sharing cabinet is central to a dealto end the east African nation's post-election crisis. Morethan 1,200 people died and 300,000 were uprooted in what becamethe country's bloodiest episode independence in 1963.

"I want to thank you, my fellow Kenyans, for your toleranceand patience during this period... I'll do everything possibleto ensure that our country Kenya is steered along the path ofpeace, unity and stability," Kibaki said.

Finance Minister Amos Kimunya retained his position in thenew cabinet. He has said the crisis has forced Kenya to trimits growth forecast to 4.5-6.0 percent from a previous estimateof 6.9 percent.

Kenya's shilling currency and stock market have been on therebound since former U.N. chief Kofi Annan brokered a deal onFebruary 28 to create the coalition cabinet and launch aconstitutional review to address long-simmering issues.

The election crisis exposed decades-old disputes, whichdegenerated into ethnic killings and riots that shatteredKenya's image as a stable tourism and trade hub, with one ofsub-Saharan Africa's most promising economies.

"PUT ASIDE POLITICS"

Kibaki urged his new ministers to "put aside politics".

"Let us build a new Kenya where justice is our shield anddefender and where peace and liberty and plenty will be foundthroughout the country," Kibaki said.

Uhuru Kenyatta from Kibaki's coalition and Musalia Mudavadiof Odinga's party were named deputy prime ministers.

William Ruto, a senior opposition figure despised by Kibakibackers who blame him for attacks on the president's Kikuyutribe during the crisis, was appointed agriculture minister.

Ruto, who hails from the Rift Valley which is Kenya'sagricultural breadbasket, denies any wrongdoing. John Michuki,a no-nonsense Kibaki ally equally disliked by Odingasupporters, was named environment minister.

The cabinet announcement brought a sense of relief andwariness to Kenyans, long used to the same cast of politiciansenriching themselves from the public coffers.

The new cabinet includes several politicians accused ofcorruption in past administrations.

"I doubt they will be able to work together, since theytried and failed before, but I hope they will. This country issuffering," said labourer John Muchiri.

Odinga was in Kibaki's first cabinet after his election in2002, but they fell out over a 2005 constitutional referendum.

Odinga, a former political prisoner and son of one ofKenya's independence heroes, always accused Kibaki of renegingon a deal to make him prime minister in 2002. That sense ofbetrayal drove Odinga's challenge to Kibaki at the 2007 poll.

Kibaki, 76, and Odinga, 63, made their breakthrough duringsecret talks on Saturday at a luxury lodge outside Nairobi.

They must now get down to the contentious work of draftinga new constitution within 12 months to address issues of land,wealth and power that have simmered for decades and which theelection crisis exposed.

(Writing by Bryson Hull and Daniel Wallis, editing by MaryGabriel)

