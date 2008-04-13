Olmert and Abbas hold surprise meeting in Jerusalem

13/04/2008 - 16:14

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a surprise meeting on Sunday ahead of Abbas's visit to Washington for talks with U.S. President George W. Bush.

A senior Israeli official said the one-on-one meeting atOlmert's residence in Jerusalem, the second in a week, wasbrought forward to "increase the level of cooperation andcoordination before Abbas visits Washington" this month.

Negotiations on issues at the heart of theIsraeli-Palestinian conflict have shown little outward sign ofprogress since final-status talks were renewed at a U.S.-hostedpeace conference in Annapolis, Maryland, last November.

The negotiations, led on the Israeli side by ForeignMinister Tzipi Livni and on the Palestinian side by AhmedQurie, have been bogged down by differences over Israelisettlement expansion and violence in the Hamas-controlled GazaStrip.

Both sides are trying to meet a U.S. goal of a Palestinianstatehood deal before Bush leaves office in January, butdifferences remain over what that accord might entail.

Abbas wants a full-blown agreement this year; Olmert sayshe wants to reach statehood "understandings" that would beimplemented later.

Sunday's meeting came as a surprise because it was held sosoon after the leaders met on April 7. This latest meeting hadbeen expected to be held later in the week.

Abbas is expected to meet Bush at the White House on April24, Palestinian officials said.

After last Monday's Abbas-Olmert talks, Abbas aide SaebErekat described differences over building in Jewishsettlements, especially around Jerusalem, as "very deep".

But Israeli officials said the leaders agreed not to allowsuch issues to interrupt the U.S.-brokered negotiations.

Abbas last month briefly suspended the talks after anIsraeli offensive killed more than 120 people in theHamas-controlled Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants havebeen firing rockets into Israel.

(Reporting by Wafa Amr and Adam Entous, Writing by AdamEntous, Editing by Alison Williams)