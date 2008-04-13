Kenya's Kibaki unveils power-sharing cabinet

13/04/2008 - 17:41

By Wangui Kanina and Daniel Wallis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki named apower-sharing cabinet on Sunday making his rival Raila Odingaprime minister and ending deadlock that threatened the economicrebound from a bloody post-election crisis.

The naming of a coalition cabinet was key to a deal tosolve the east African nation's post-election unrest. More than1,200 people died and 300,000 were uprooted in what was thecountry's darkest episode since independence in 1963.

"I want to thank you, my fellow Kenyans, for your toleranceand patience during this period," Kibaki said alongside Odinga,who had accused him of rigging his December 27 re-election.

"I'll do everything possible to ensure that our countryKenya is steered along the path of peace, unity and stability."

Finance Minister Amos Kimunya, who kept his job, has saidthe crisis forced the government to trim its growth forecast to4.5-6.0 percent from a previous estimate of 6.9 percent.

Kenya's shilling currency and stock market have both beenon the rebound since former U.N. chief Kofi Annan brokered aFebruary 28 deal to create the coalition cabinet and launch aconstitutional review addressing long-simmering issues.

The election crisis exposed decades-old disputes, whichdegenerated into ethnic killings and riots that shatteredKenya's image as a stable tourism and trade hub with one ofsub-Saharan Africa's most promising economies.

Kibaki urged his new ministers to "put aside politics".

"Let us build a new Kenya where justice is our shield anddefender and where peace and liberty and plenty will be foundthroughout the country," he said in his televised speech.

HARD WORK AHEAD

Uhuru Kenyatta from Kibaki's coalition and Musalia Mudavadiof Odinga's party were named deputy prime ministers.

William Ruto, a senior opposition figure despised by Kibakisupporters who blame him for attacks on the president's Kikuyutribe during the crisis, was appointed agriculture minister.

Ruto, who hails from the Rift Valley, which is Kenya'sagricultural breadbasket, denies any wrongdoing. John Michuki,a Kibaki ally equally disliked by Odinga supporters, was namedenvironment minister.

Sunday's announcement brought relief and wariness toKenyans, long used to the same cast of politicians enrichingthemselves from the public coffers.

Celebrations broke out in Nairobi's Kibera slum, an Odingastronghold. But some feared the 41-member cabinet, which is thecountry's biggest, would prove too expensive.

"It's laughable that a country like ours, that needs tomove forward yesterday, will spend so much money on thecabinet," said Koki Muli of the Institute for Education inDemocracy.

The new government line-up includes several politiciansaccused of corruption in past administrations.

"I doubt they will be able to work together, since theytried and failed before, but I hope they will. This country issuffering," said labourer John Muchiri.

Odinga was in Kibaki's first cabinet after his election in2002, but they fell out over a 2005 constitutional referendum.

Odinga, a 63-year-old former political prisoner and son ofan independence hero, has accused Kibaki, 76, of reneging on adeal to make him prime minister in 2002. That sense of betrayaldrove Odinga's challenge at the 2007 poll.

The two men must now get down to the contentious work ofdrafting a new constitution within 12 months to address thelong-standing and divisive issues of land, wealth and power.

(Writing by Bryson Hull and Daniel Wallis, editing by MaryGabriel)

(For full Reuters Africa coverage and to have your say onthe top issues, visit: http://africa.reuters.com/)