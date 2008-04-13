Ethiopia opposition alleges intimidation at polls

13/04/2008 - 18:09

By Barry Malone and Tsegaye Tadesse

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's opposition accused thegovernment of intimidation on Sunday as voters went to thepolls for the first time since deadly post-election proteststhree years ago.

State radio said voters lined up peacefully from dawn tocast ballots. Prime Minister Meles Zenawi's government isexpecting a big win, having fielded 4 million candidates forsome 3.8 million local council and parliamentary seats onoffer.

All Ethiopia's 32 opposition parties combined managed onlyto put forward a few thousand hopefuls.

Bulcha Demeksa, leader of the Oromo Federalist DemocraticMovement (OFDP), said most of his party's candidates had beenthreatened and forced to pull out of the race.

"We could only run 2 percent of the 6,000 candidates wewanted to," he said. "And there is a very low turnout today,there is no interest. This is very far from democracy."

The biggest parliamentary opposition party, the UnitedEthiopian Democratic Forces (UEDF), had already withdrawn its20,000 candidates before election day, saying many had beenprevented from registering by the authorities.

Meles' special adviser, Bereket Simon, denied there hadbeen any political intimidation or harassment.

"The opposition's complaints have been investigated by theNational Electoral Board and none of them were valid," he said.

"Despite what happened in 2005, Ethiopians have shown ahigh commitment to the democratisation process," he toldReuters.

Demonstrators took to the streets after polls in May 2005that the opposition alleged were rigged. A parliamentaryinquiry said 199 civilians and police were killed and 30,000people arrested. The government denied rigging the ballot.

This week, a report on the current polls by U.S.-basedHuman Rights Watch said its researchers noted "systemicpatterns of repression and abuse that have rendered theelections meaningless in many areas".

Election officials said 26 million people -- about a thirdof Ethiopia's 77 million population -- were eligible to vote.

Casting her ballot in the capital Addis Ababa, 27-year-oldsecretary Senait Yoseph said she was voting for the government.

"This government is the best we have ever had fordevelopment," she said. "We'll have no more violence."

But Eshetu Tsegaye, a 58-year-old shop owner sat smokingoutside a school being used as a polling centre, said he wouldnot be venturing inside.

"I don't support the government and we have no realopposition running this year," he said. "Who can I vote for?"

