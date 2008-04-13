Beijing torch passes through Tanzania in peace

By George Obulutsa

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The 2008 Olympic torch relaypassed through Tanzania's commercial capital in peace onSunday, cheered on by residents who braved a heavy downpour.

The 79 torch bearers were flanked by armed paramilitarypolice along its 5 km (3 mile) route to ensure no repeat in Dares Salaam of disruptions by protesters in other countries.

"I can only congratulate the people ... We should be proudthat we have been selected among many to represent Africa,"U.N. Habitat boss Anna Tibaijuka said after using the torch tolight a cauldron at Tanzania's national stadium.

Floats topped with dancers and musicians lined the path ofa procession that began at the headquarters of theTanzania-Zambia Railway Authority, which runs a rail line builtwith Chinese help in the 1970s.

Except in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the torch has beengreeted by demonstrations in other cities against China'spolicies in Tibet and Darfur and its human rights record.

One dissenting voice during the sole African leg of therelay was Kenya's Peace Laureate and environmentalist WangariMaathai, who withdrew from the Dar es Salaam event.

But veteran Kenyan athlete Kipchoge Keino, who did carrythe torch on Sunday, said politics and sport should not mix.

"I think that as the Olympic Committee we are notinterested in politics. Our main objective is unity among theyouth in the world," he told Reuters.

Also among the bearers were Ugandan runner Dorcus Inzikuruand Congolese environmentalist Pierre Kakule.

The Olympic torch next heads to Muscat, Oman.

