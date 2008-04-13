Abbas meets Olmert before seeking foreign support

13/04/2008 - 19:59

By Adam Entous

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbasmet Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Jerusalem on Sundayahead of a tour that will take him to Moscow and Washington.

There was little sign of movement in the peace negotiationsthe two leaders began under the auspices of President George W.Bush, who will meet Abbas at the White House around April 24before himself visiting Israel early next month.

Officials said the meeting, their second in less than aweek, was arranged in haste to allow discussion before Abbasbegins his tour.

An aide to Abbas, Saeb Erekat, told reporters afterwardsthat the two had reviewed the state of negotiations. Abbas alsourged Olmert to cooperate with Egyptian efforts to consolidatea shaky truce in the Gaza Strip between Israeli forces andIslamist militants from Hamas.

Though Abbas's secular Fatah movement has been deeply atodds with Hamas since the Islamists seized control of theenclave last year, Erekat said he wanted to avoid a"humanitarian disaster".

Aides to Olmert declined official comment. One seniorIsraeli official said only that the talks were "serious".

An Israeli official said Olmert wanted to "increase thelevel of cooperation and coordination before Abbas visitsWashington". A senior aide to Abbas said he believed Olmertwanted to try to improve the mood around the negotiations aftera less than positive meeting last week.

DIFFERENCES

Negotiations on issues at the heart of the conflict haveshown little outward sign of progress since talks were renewedat a U.S.-hosted conference in Annapolis, Maryland, inNovember.

The negotiations have been bogged down by differences overIsraeli settlement expansion and violence in the Gaza Strip.Two Hamas militants were killed there on Sunday, thoughresidents said the explosion that killed them may have beenaccidental.

Both sides are trying to meet a U.S. goal of a deal onPalestinian statehood before Bush leaves office in January, butdifferences remain over what that accord might entail.

Erekat said after the last Abbas-Olmert meeting thatdifferences ran "very deep" over building in Jewishsettlements, especially around Jerusalem. But Israeli officialssaid the leaders had agreed not to let that disrupt thenegotiations.

Abbas last month briefly suspended the talks after anIsraeli offensive killed more than 120 people in Gaza. Israelsaid it was responding to rockets fired into its territory.

The enclave's 1.5 million people were still short of fuelon Sunday, four days after militants attacked the terminal inIsrael from which fuel is pumped to Gaza. Western officialsconfirmed Israeli statements that some two days' supply ofgasoline and diesel were lying untapped in tanks in Gaza.

Hamas said Israel was causing a fuel crisis, while Israelaccuses the Islamists of engineering shortages. Palestinianfuel distributors said they were on strike in protest atIsraeli limits on their imports of fuel, and denied any Hamasrole.

(Additional reporting by Wafa Amr in Ramallah and Nidalal-Mughrabi in Gaza, Writing by Adam Entous and AlastairMacdonald, editing by Tim Pearce)