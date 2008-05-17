Blast in Afghanistan kills child

17/05/2008 - 7:13

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A bicycle bomb killed a child and wounded four people in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on Saturday, police said.

The bomb was detonated by remote-control as a police convoypassed through the centre of Kandahar city, police officialMohammad Yaqub told Reuters. Three of those wounded werepolice, Yaqub said.

A NATO spokesman confirmed the attack, saying the child whowas killed was nine years old.

Thousands of people have died in violence in Afghanistan inrecent years as the Taliban has stepped up attacks despite thepresence of more than 55,000 foreign troops led by NATO and theU.S. military and nearly 150,000 Afghan security forces.

Taliban militants often target Afghan and internationalsecurity forces in an attempt to topple the U.S.-backed Afghangovernment and drive foreign troops out of the country.

U.S.-led forces overthrew the Taliban's strict Islamicgovernment after its leadership refused to hand over al Qaedachief Osama bin Laden, the architect of the September 11attacks on the United States.

(Reporting by Ismail Sameem; Writing by Jonathon Burch;Editing by David Fox)