Abducted Pakistani envoy freed after release of Taliban

17/05/2008 - 10:05

By Simon Cameron-Moore

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Taliban militants freed Pakistan'senvoy to Afghanistan on Saturday, following the release of morethan 40 of their own men by Pakistani authorities over the pastfew days, according to a senior security official.

Ambassador Tariq Azizuddin was released in SouthWaziristan, where he was being held by fighters loyal toBaitullah Mehsud, the leader of the Pakistani Taliban.

Mehsud's notoriety spread after the Pakistan government andAmerica's CIA made him prime suspect in the assassination lastDecember of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Mehsud hasdenied any role in her killing, and her own party wants a U.N.investigation

more than three months after he was kidnapped in Pakistan'sKhyber tribal region, a senior government official told Reuterson Saturday.

"I can confirm he is released, and he is safe and sound,"Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Sadiq said.

Tariq Azizuddin, 56, went missing on February 11 along withhis driver and a guard as he was travelling from thenorth-western city of Peshawar to the Afghan-Pakistani border.He was on his way back to the Afghan capital, where he had beenambassador since 2005.

Azizuddin was freed after the release over the past threeto four days of more than 40 Taliban fighters held captive bythe authorities, though it is uncertain whether the ambassadorwas exchanged for an specific militant, according to a seniorsecurity officer.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said theenvoy was originally abducted by one of several kidnap gangsoperating in and around the historic Khyber Pass, linkinglandlocked Afghanistan with Pakistan's northwest.

But he was subsequently passed on to the Pakistani Taliban,who moved him to South Waziristan, at south east end of thetribal belt, where he was held in the Mehsud tribal lands bymen loyal to Pakistani Taliban commander Baitullah Mehsud.

Pakistan's new government, sworn in at the end of March,has begun a policy of engagement, negotiating through triballeaders to persuade Mehsud to halt militant operations from theregion.

The ambassador, who was released in South Waziristan,represented one of Mehsud's main bargaining chips and was thelast remaining high value captive the Taliban held.

A relative said Azizuddin was expected to return home tohis family shortly.

"The authorities contacted us and said that Aziz has beenreleased and he would be back by the evening," a family membertold Reuters.

The security official said he believed the ambassador'sdriver and guard had also been released.

Last month, Azizuddin appeared in a video on an Arabictelevision saying he was being held by the Taliban and urgedthe Pakistani government to meet their demands.

The bespectacled and grey-bearded ambassador alsocomplained of high blood pressure and chest pains in the video,which showed two of his captors wearing baggy trousers andtunic, common to the frontier region, and brandishing assaultrifles.

The long tribal belt on the border is notorious for being ahaven for smugglers and bandits and turned into a majorsanctuary for al Qaeda and the Taliban militants who fled fromAfghanistan after a U.S.-led invasion in the wake of theSeptember 11 attacks in 2001.

Scores of people have been abducted in the dangerous borderregion and the ambassador's disappearance highlighted mountinglawlessness in the tribal areas.

The security situation in Pakistan has deterioratedmarkedly since mid-2007, mainly in the northwest, withmilitants linked to the Taliban and al Qaeda carrying outsuicide bombings.

More than 600 people have been killed in militant relatedviolence since the beginning of this year, but since the peacetalks began the violence has tapered off.

(Additional reporting by Sheree Sardar and Kamran Haider)