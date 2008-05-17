Lebanese leaders face hurdles at tense Qatar talks

17/05/2008 - 10:06

By Nadim Ladki

DOHA (Reuters) - Lebanon's rival leaders held tense talksin Qatar on Saturday to try to end a political conflict thathas pushed their country to the brink of a new civil war butface major hurdles.

Government and opposition leaders left the conference roomat a Doha hotel separately after 90 minutes of talks chaired byQatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabral-Thani.

But rival delegates said they agreed to form a four-membercommittee that would lay the framework for a new election lawand, once that is achieved, move on to one of the most divisiveissues on the agenda -- the framework of the government.

"The impression, thank God, from the session, shows thedesire among all the factions to reach an understanding ...that will bring us to the beginning of a solution to thiscrisis," Prime Minister Fouad Siniora told Voice of Lebanonradio.

"We have to have faith and trust that we will do theimpossible until we find solutions to this difficult stage thatLebanon has faced the past two weeks."

Talks will resume in the afternoon to try to move toward adeal to end a political standoff that has paralysed governmentfor 18 months and left Lebanon with no president sinceNovember.

Power sharing in a new government and the basis of anelection law are among the main issues on the agenda but theruling coalition will demand that Hezbollah's weapons and tieswith the state will be discussed after the anti-Israel groupturned its arms against its political rivals.

On Thursday, Arab mediators reached a deal to end Lebanon'sworst internal fighting in nearly two decades and create aframework for the talks hosted by Qatar.

The clashes killed 81 people and exacerbated sectariantensions between Shi'ites loyal to the Iranian-backed Hezbollahgroup and Druze and Sunni followers of the U.S.-supportedruling coalition.

Distrust between the two sides has been running high formonths and diplomats said the main challenge for the hosts wasto rebuild confidence between the rivals.

"Chances of success and failure are 50-50. It is a verycomplex crisis and the hurdles are so big that it would requirea huge effort to resolve," a Lebanese politician said.

NO DEADLINE SET

Sheikh Hamad shuttled between the leaders on Friday nightto get them to agree on an agenda and soften their positions.He is expected again to make side contacts before talks resume.

There has been no deadline set for the talks but diplomatssaid if no understandings were reached over the next two tothree days, then an agreement might prove elusive.

"The issue is not simple, " government minister AhmadFatfat said. "Everyone will work day and night to reach asolution."

Washington blames Syria and Iran for Hezbollah's briefseizure of parts of Beirut last week which forced thegovernment to rescind two decisions that had triggered theescalation.

The opposition has demanded more say in a cabinetcontrolled by factions opposed to Syrian influence in Lebanon.

Syria, which backs the opposition and is an ally of Iran,said it supported the Qatari-led Arab League initiative.

The anti-Damascus factions have long accused the oppositionof seeking to restore Syrian domination that was ended in 2005when Syria -- facing international pressure and Lebaneseprotests following the killing of former Prime Minister Rafikal-Hariri -- ended a 29-year military presence.

Saudi Arabia, a strong backer of the ruling coalition, alsostated its support for the deal. Riyadh said this week thatHezbollah's campaign could affect Iran's ties with Arab states.

The ruling coalition's refusal to yield to the opposition'sdemand for veto power in cabinet triggered the resignation ofall its Shi'ite ministers in November 2006. Lebanon was plungedinto its worst political crisis since the civil war.

A deal would lead to the election of army commander GeneralMichel Suleiman as president. Both sides have long accepted hisnomination for a post reserved for a Maronite Christian inLebanon's sectarian power-sharing system.