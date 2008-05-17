Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai delays return

17/05/2008 - 10:13

By Nelson Banya

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean opposition leader MorganTsvangirai will not return home on Saturday as expected toprepare for the second round of elections against RobertMugabe, his party said.

Tsvangirai has been out of Zimbabwe for over a month andhad been due to return from Europe on Saturday to campaign forthe June 27 run-off. He beat Mugabe in the first round on March29, but not by enough votes to avoid a second round.

"We can't say why he will not be coming today, except tosay it's due to circumstances beyond our control," saidMovement for Democratic Change party spokesman Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa said an MDC rally scheduled in Zimbabwe's secondcity of Bulawayo on Sunday would go ahead, but would not saywhether Tsvangirai would be back in the country in time toaddress it. He has been out of the country since April 8.

The opposition scored a small victory on Friday when acourt ordered police not to interfere with the rally, which theforce had banned.

The March elections were followed by widespread violence,which the MDC says left at least 40 of its supporters dead andscores of others injured. Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party saysthe opposition has driven the post-vote violence.

(Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by MatthewTostevin)