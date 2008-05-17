Bangladeshis hold mass prayer for release of ex-PM

DHAKA (Reuters) - Several thousand supporters and activists attended a mass prayer near a special prison in the Bangladesh capital on Saturday to press for the release of jailed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A heavy contingent of riot police cordoned off the specialprison at the sprawling parliament compound with barbed wireand prevented the activists from marching towards the building.

Police and activists jostled, but no serious incidents werereported.

"Oh Allah, be gracious and kind enough to ensure release ofour leader Sheikh Hasina from the clutches of the impoliticforces," a prayer leader chanted.

Street protests and rallies are banned under a state ofemergency in place since the army-backed interim governmenttook charge in January 2007 following political violence.

Hasina's Awami League arranged the prayer to mark herreturn in 1981 from exile in India, where she took refuge afterher father, Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh MujiburRahman, was killed along with most of his family in a coup in1975.

The interim administration detained over 170 key politicalfigures, including Hasina and her chief rival, former primeminister Begum Khaleda Zia, for corruption.

