France's Royal launches Socialist leadership bid

17/05/2008 - 11:33

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year's defeated French presidential candidate Segolene Royal has officially launched her bid to become leader of the Socialist Party, as a power struggle within the deeply-divided camp heats up.

"If the party members so decide and consider it useful forthe Socialist Party, then I will accept with joy anddetermination this wonderful mission to become head of theparty," Royal, 54, said at a Paris meeting late on Friday. Herremarks were later broadcast on French TV.

Some members of the Socialist Party, reinvigorated aftermaking large gains during local elections in March, immediatelycriticised Royal's leadership bid on Saturday.

"The Socialist Party is turning into a shambles," saidmember of parliament Jean-Christophe Cambadelis. "We've got anenormous clash of egos," he added.

Last year, Royal won 47 percent of votes as she lost toright-wing candidate Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidentialelection.

Despite lifting the party from its humiliating defeat tothe far-right National Front in the 2002 elections, Royal wascriticised within the Socialist camp for adopting right-wingstyle stances on law-and-order and patriotism.

Current Socialist leader Francois Hollande, who is also theformer partner of Royal, is due to step down later this year.

Many expect Paris Socialist Mayor Bertrand Delanoe tolaunch a bid to become leader of the party for the 2012elections.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)