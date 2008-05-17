Party says Tsvangirai delays return over plot

17/05/2008 - 12:30

By Nelson Banya

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean opposition leader MorganTsvangirai on Saturday postponed his expected return home tocontest an election run-off after his party discovered anassassination plot against him, his spokesman said.

Movement for Democratic Change leader Tsvangirai has beenout of Zimbabwe for over a month and had been due to returnfrom Europe on Saturday to campaign for the June 27 secondround ballot against President Robert Mugabe.

"We have received information from a credible sourceconcerning a planned assassination attempt against PresidentTsvangirai," spokesman George Sibotshiwe told Reuters.

Tsvangirai won the first round on March 29, but not byenough votes to avoid a second round against Mugabe, who hasruled Zimbabwe for nearly three decades.

The March elections were followed by widespread violence,which the MDC says left at least 40 of its supporters dead andscores of others injured. It accuses Mugabe's ZANU-PF party ofa campaign of intimidation. ZANU-PF blames the opposition forthe violence.

ZANU-PF lost control of parliament in the March electionsfor the first time since independence in 1980.

Mugabe told a party conference on Friday the result hadbeen "disastrous", and vowed he would not lose power to anopposition he said was backed by "a hostile axis of powerfulforeign governments" and Western imperialists.

Zimbabweans are hoping the June poll will help endpolitical and economic turmoil which has brought 165,000percent inflation, 80 percent unemployment, chronic food andfuel shortages and sent a flood of refugees to neighbouringcountries.

