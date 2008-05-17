Party says Tsvangirai delays return over plot

17/05/2008 - 14:41

By Nelson Banya

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean opposition leader MorganTsvangirai on Saturday postponed his expected return home tocontest an election run-off after his party said it haddiscovered an assassination plot against him.

Movement for Democratic Change leader Tsvangirai has beenout of Zimbabwe for more than a month and had been due toreturn from Europe on Saturday to campaign for the June 27second round ballot against President Robert Mugabe.

"We have received information from a credible sourceconcerning a planned assassination attempt against PresidentTsvangirai. We are not in a position to say whether this threatconcerns the actions of the state or a non-state actor,"spokesman George Sibotshiwe told Reuters.

"In light of this information, and on the strongrecommendation of Mr Tsvangirai's security adviser, it has beendecided that the president will not return to Zimbabwe today,"he said from neighbouring South Africa, where he saidTsvangirai also was.

No one was immediately available for comment from thegovernment or the police on the party's plot allegation.

Sibotshiwe said the MDC was holding consultations "at avery high level" within the regional Southern AfricanDevelopment Community group over the issue, and that Tsvangiraiwas keen to return home as soon as possible.

Tsvangirai won the first round on March 29, but not byenough votes to avoid a second round against Mugabe, who hasruled Zimbabwe for nearly three decades.

The March elections were followed by widespread violence,which the MDC says left at least 40 of its supporters dead andscores of others injured. It accuses Mugabe's ZANU-PF party ofa campaign of intimidation. ZANU-PF blames the opposition forthe violence.

ZANU-PF lost control of parliament in the March electionsfor the first time since independence in 1980.

MUGABE CHARGES HOSTILE AXIS

Mugabe told a party conference on Friday the result hadbeen "disastrous", and vowed he would not lose power to anopposition he said was backed by "a hostile axis of powerfulforeign governments" and Western imperialists.

Zimbabweans hope the June poll will help end political andeconomic turmoil which has brought 165,000 percent inflation,80 percent unemployment, chronic food and fuel shortages andsent a flood of refugees to neighbouring countries.

Earlier on Saturday, MDC spokesman Nelson Chamisa said anMDC rally scheduled in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo onSunday would go ahead, but would not say whether Tsvangiraiwould be back in the country in time to address it.

The opposition scored a small victory on Friday when acourt ordered police not to interfere with the rally, which theforce had banned.

State media on Saturday quoted Foreign Affairs MinisterSamuel Mumbengegwi as saying Zimbabwe would not invite any newforeign observers for the presidential run-off and that onlythose who monitored the March 29 poll could return.

"We have already invited observers. The invitations we sentat the beginning are still valid," Mumbengegwi told the Heraldnewspaper. "There would be no further invitations."

Tsvangirai had previously called for unrestricted accessfor international observers to the poll, but told Reuters thisweek that he would contest the vote even if only regionalobservers could be present, as in the March election.

On his return home, Tsvangirai was expected to briefopposition members of parliament on his tour of Africa andEurope and to underline their role in control of thelegislature.

Tsvangirai said on Friday he would take part in the freshvote, but told reporters at a conference in Belfast thatviolence had to end.

(Editing by Alison Williams)