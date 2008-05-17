Lebanese leaders tackle core issues at Qatar talks

17/05/2008 - 16:41

By Nadim Ladki

DOHA (Reuters) - Rival leaders tackled divisive issues atthe heart of Lebanon's political crisis on Saturday atQatari-mediated talks aimed at pulling their country back fromthe brink of civil war.

Government and opposition leaders left a conference roomseparately in the morning, after 90 minutes of tense talks onending a standoff that has paralysed the government for 18months and left Lebanon with no president since November.

Delegates said a six-member committee established at thatsession and asked to create a framework for a new election lawhad already made progress.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabral-Thani is holding consultations to bring rival leaders closerto a deal on the framework for a new government.

"The impression, thank God, from the session, shows thedesire among all the factions to reach an understanding ...that will bring us to the beginning of a solution to thiscrisis," Prime Minister Fouad Siniora told Voice of Lebanonradio.

"We have to have faith and trust that we will do theimpossible until we find solutions to this difficult stage thatLebanon has faced the past two weeks."

On Thursday, Arab mediators reached a deal to end Lebanon'sworst internal fighting since the 1975-1990 civil war and pavethe way for the talks hosted by Qatar.

The clashes killed 81 people and worsened sectariantensions between Shi'ites loyal to Iranian-backed Hezbollah andDruze and Sunni followers of the U.S.-supported rulingcoalition.

Washington blames Syria and Iran for Hezbollah's briefseizure of parts of Beirut last week which forced thegovernment to rescind two decisions that had triggered theescalation.

U.S. President George W. Bush said on Saturday the UnitedStates would stand by Siniora's government against Hezbollahand accused "radical elements" of trying to underminedemocracy.

"It's a defining moment," he told reporters on a visit toSharm el-Sheikh.

The opposition has demanded more say in a cabinetcontrolled by factions opposed to Syrian influence in Lebanon.

The ruling coalition's refusal to yield to the opposition'sdemand for veto power in cabinet triggered the resignation ofall Shi'ite ministers in November 2006, crippling a politicalsystem build around the delicate sectarian balance.

Power-sharing in a new government and the basis of anelection law are the core issues on the agenda. The rulingcoalition also raised the matter of Hezbollah's weapons afterthe anti-Israel group turned its guns against political rivals.

Bush said Hezbollah had abused its position. "It is clearthat Hezbollah, which has been funded by Iran, can no longerjustify its position as a defender against Israel when it turnson its own people," he said.

Delegates said politicians from the Western-backed camp andHezbollah had got into a heated debate over the prickliestissue and the one that led to the recent clashes -- Hezbollah'sarms.

Sheikh Hamad intervened to end that debate, which he saidshould be postponed until after a deal is clinched to end thepolitical stalemate and allow for the election of a president.

Hezbollah says its arms are meant to protect Lebanonagainst its Israeli foe. Opponents, trounced in the fighting,argue they undermine the sovereignty of the state.

"There is a real will on all sides; everyone lost with whathappened. The winner (Hezbollah) is the bigger loser, becauseit opened up the important issue of the use of weapons," saidMichel Pharaon, a minister in the U.S.-backed government.

"It is imperative that there be discussions on thesovereignty of the state ..."

There has been no deadline set for the talks but somepoliticians said a deal could be reached within a few days.

"The issue is not simple," government minister Ahmad Fatfatsaid. "Everyone will work day and night to reach a solution."

Syria, which backs the opposition and is an ally of Iran,said it supported the Qatari-led Arab League initiative.

The anti-Damascus factions have long accused the oppositionof seeking to restore Syrian domination over Lebanon, whichended in 2005 when Syria withdrew its troops in the face ofinternational pressure and Lebanese protests.

Saudi Arabia, a strong backer of the ruling coalition, alsostated its support for the deal.

A deal would lead to the election of army commander GeneralMichel Suleiman as president. Both sides have accepted hisnomination for a post reserved for a Maronite Christian inLebanon's sectarian power-sharing system.

