Tsvangirai delays return over "plot"

17/05/2008 - 17:29

By Nelson Banya

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean opposition leader MorganTsvangirai postponed his return home on Saturday to contest anelection run-off after his party said it had discovered anassassination plot against him.

Movement for Democratic Change leader Tsvangirai has beenout of Zimbabwe for more than a month. He had been due toreturn from Europe on Saturday to campaign for the June 27second round ballot against President Robert Mugabe.

"We have received information from a credible sourceconcerning a planned assassination attempt against (party)president Tsvangirai. We are not in a position to say whetherthis threat concerns the actions of the state or a non-stateactor," spokesman George Sibotshiwe said.

"In light of this information, and on the strongrecommendation of Mr Tsvangirai's security adviser, it has beendecided that the (party) president will not return to Zimbabwetoday," he said from neighbouring South Africa, where he saidTsvangirai also was.

Zimbabwe's Deputy Information Minister Bright Matonga saidTsvangirai should report any security concerns to authorities.

"I do not know that he left the country because of securityreasons. There's a run-off on the 27th of June (and) he needsto come home and campaign. Hanging out outside the countrywon't help his cause," Matonga told Reuters.

"If he's got security concerns he needs to report them tothe appropriate authorities. Otherwise he's justgrandstanding."

Matonga would not comment on reports that his governmenthad finally taken delivery of a consignment of arms at thecentre of controversy since April after South African portworkers refused to offload the Chinese-owned ship carryingthem, saying the weapons could deepen Zimbabwe's crisis.

"It's a defence issue that I would not want to comment on,except to say that as we are not under any arms embargo, wewill continue to source our arms requirements in a regular andofficial manner," Matonga said.

Sibotshiwe said the MDC was holding consultations "at avery high level" within the regional Southern AfricanDevelopment Community over the alleged assassination plot, andthat Tsvangirai was keen to return home as soon as possible.

WIDESPREAD VIOLENCE

Zimbabweans hope the June poll will help end political andeconomic turmoil which has brought 165,000 percent inflation,80 percent unemployment, chronic food and fuel shortages andsent a flood of refugees to neighbouring countries.

Tsvangirai won the first round on March 29, but not byenough votes to avoid a second round against Mugabe, who hasruled Zimbabwe for nearly three decades.

Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade said on Saturday theAfrican Union should oversee the second round.

Wade has attempted to mediate in Zimbabwe's politicalcrisis and met Tsvangirai at a conference in Belfast this week.

"It is the African Union which must ensure the fairness ofthe elections so that no one contests the results," said Wade.

The March elections were followed by widespread violence,which the MDC says left at least 40 of its supporters dead andscores of others injured. It accuses Mugabe's ZANU-PF party ofa campaign of intimidation. ZANU-PF blames the opposition forthe violence.

ZANU-PF lost control of parliament in the March electionsfor the first time since independence in 1980.

Mugabe told a party conference on Friday the result hadbeen "disastrous", and vowed he would not lose power to anopposition he said was backed by "a hostile axis of powerfulforeign governments" and Western imperialists.

The majority of the refugees have fled to South Africa, andhave been caught up an a wave of township violence againstforeigners over the past week which police say has left twopeople dead in the commercial capital Johannesburg.

Police spokesman Govindsamy Mariemuthoo could not confirmlocal media reports that three more people had been killed inthe violence which first broke out in Johannesburg's poortownship of Alexandra.

(Additional reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa inJohannesburg; Editing by Keith Weir)