EU faces obstacle after Irish "no"

21/06/2008 - 0:42

By Ingrid Melander and David Brunnstrom

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU faced a new obstacle in its bidto salvage a reform treaty as leaders said on Friday Prague hada problem quickly ratifying it after Ireland's "No" vote.

The 27-member European Union now faces months of furtheruncertainty over the Lisbon Treaty originally meant to put anend to more than a decade of institutional wrangling andbolster the bloc's economic and political voice on the worldstage.

Most leaders sought to put a positive spin on the outcomeof a two-day summit, noting that ratification of the treaty byother countries would continue and they would review the wayforward together with Ireland at their next meeting in October.

"Our agreement gives a very positive impulse towards thefinal solution," Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whochaired the summit, told a closing news conference.

However a footnote added to the final declaration noted anew potential stumbling block in the Czech ratificationprocess:

EU leaders acknowledged the Czech Republic could notcomplete ratification until its constitutional court rules,probably not before October, on whether the treaty is in linewith its constitution.

The treaty is designed to give the bloc stronger leadershipand institutions to cope with recent and future enlargement.

Prime Minister Gordon Brown said he expected all the other26 member states to ratify the text and Ireland to come back toits partners with ideas for the way forward in October.

Traditionally Eurosceptical Britain raised EU spirits thisweek by concluding parliamentary ratification but a high courtjudge advised Brown on Friday not to complete the process untilhe had ruled on a civil suit demanding a referendum.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who inherits the issuewhen France takes on the rotating EU presidency on July 1,pointed to the risk of contagion.

"Ireland is a problem. But if we had a second or a thirdproblem, it would become very difficult to solve," he said.

"A renegotiation of the treaty is out of the question. Weare not going to redo a second simplified treaty," he said,noting the Lisbon Treaty was itself a boiled-down version ofthe EU constitution rejected by French and Dutch voters in2005.

DEAD?

All 27 member states must ratify for it to take effect. TheCzechs, whose Eurosceptical centre-right Civic Democrats areconcerned about national sovereignty, had sought to prevent anycall for continued ratification after the June 12 Irishreferendum defeat.

Czech President Vaclav Klaus declared the treaty "dead"after the Irish vote and the Senate has referred the text tothe constitutional court.

"We are a democracy -- even the head of state is allowedhis own opinion," Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg joked.The independent pro-EU minister said he still thought hiscountry would endorse the text by year-end.

Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek, seen as less keen on thetreaty, said earlier: "I am not going to force members ofparliament to back Lisbon and I would not bet 100 crowns (4euros) on a Czech "Yes"."

The treaty would give EU leaders a long-term president, astronger foreign policy chief with a real diplomatic service, amore democratic decision-making system and more say for theEuropean and national parliaments.

Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted thatwithout the Lisbon treaty there could be no further enlargementof the Union -- a view contradicted by Jansa, Polish PrimeMinister Donald Tusk and others.

Austrian Foreign Minister Ursula Plassnik said the EU mustkeep its word to aspirants for membership in the WesternBalkans and Croatia, top of the queue to join, should notbecome the first victim of the Irish referendum.

Solutions mooted include offering assurances to the Irishthat the Lisbon Treaty will not undermine their cherishedneutrality, deprive them of a commissioner in Brussels, makeabortions easier or raise taxes -- and then asking them to voteagain, as happened once before over an earlier EU treaty.

