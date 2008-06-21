CORRECTED - UN atom watchdog chief says to quit if Iran attacked

21/06/2008 - 0:59

(Corrects paragraph 2, adding dropped words "I don't believe that")

DUBAI (Reuters) - The chief of the United Nations nuclearwatchdog said in remarks aired on Friday that he would resignif there was a military strike on Iran, warning that any suchattack would turn the region into a "fireball".

"I don't believe that what I see in Iran today is acurrent, grave and urgent danger. If a military strike iscarried out against Iran at this time ... it would make meunable to continue my work," International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Mohamad ElBaradei told Al Arabiyatelevision in an interview.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Firouz Sedarat)