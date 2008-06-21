Castro blasts EU condition on lifting sanctions

21/06/2008 - 1:44

By Jeff Franks

HAVANA (Reuters) - Former Cuban President Fidel Castro,showing renewed vigour in recent days, lashed out on Friday atthe European Union's decision to lift sanctions against Cubawhile demanding the island nation improve its human rightsrecord.

The ailing 81-year-old, in a brief but biting columnreleased on the Internet, accused the 27-nation bloc of"enormous hypocrisy" and called its actions "disparaging."

"At my age and in my state of health, one never knows howmuch time they will live, but from now on I want to put inwriting my contempt for the enormous hypocrisy that surroundsthe decision," wrote Castro, who has been mostly on thesidelines since surgery almost two years ago.

While the EU nations say Cuba must improve its performanceon human rights and release political prisoners, they mistreatillegal immigrants from Latin America by using "brutal methods"to expel them, wrote Castro, who remains head of the islandnation's Communist Party.

"From Cuba, in the name of human rights, they demandimpunity for those (dissidents) that try to deliver ... thehomeland and the people to imperialism," he said, referring tothe United States.

The EU on Thursday voted to lift diplomatic sanctionsimposed against Cuba in 2003 in response to the arrest of 75dissidents. The sanctions were suspended in 2005, but remaineda sore spot in Cuba-EU relations.

By dropping the sanctions, which only froze high-leveldiplomatic visits, EU members said they hoped to encourageCuban reforms begun since Raul Castro formally replaced olderbrother Fidel as president in February.

Cuban Foreign Minister Felipe Perez Roque told Reuters onThursday the elimination of the sanctions were "a step in theright direction" but the government would not make an officialresponse until next week.

Castro dismissed the EU's decision as having "absolutely noeconomic consequence for our country."

Castro's column, which touched on topics ranging from theglobal food crisis to global warming to human smuggling, toppedoff a busy week for the man who led Cuba for 49 years but hasnot been seen in public since a July 2006 surgery for anundisclosed intestinal ailment.

He had three known meetings, two with Venezuelan PresidentHugo Chavez and the other with Uruguayan President TabareVazquez, and was shown on television in a video of one of hismeetings with close ally Chavez.

The video with Chavez showed him to be thin but animatedand put an end to building rumours that he was dead or dyingafter not having been seen on television since mid-January.

Since his surgery, when he provisionally ceded power toRaul Castro, the government has said he is involved in policydecisions. But he has been seen only in occasional videos andphotographs, and also writes newspaper columns when moved.

(Editing by Todd Eastham)