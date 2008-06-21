Australian Aborigines protest state intervention

21/06/2008 - 7:01

By Jonathan Standing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indigenous groups held protests acrossAustralia on Saturday on the first anniversary of the start ofa paramilitary style government campaign aimed at counteringalcoholism and sexual abuse in remote communities.

The Northern Territory Emergency Response (NTER) came intoforce after a report that found widespread sexual abuse ofchildren and alcoholism in aboriginal communities.

The scheme has split indigenous communities, with somenoting that measures under the policy, including alcohol bansand controls on the way individuals can spend welfare payments,have improved life for children.

Critics say that sending in police and soldiers withoutconsultation is discriminatory and demeaning.

"Implementing the intervention, it's just like anoccupation. It is an occupation of our lands by the military,by the police and by the bureaucrats," Aboriginal activistVincent Forrester told Reuters Television at protest in centralSydney attended by a few hundred people.

Australia's 460,000 Aborigines make up about 2 percent ofthe country's 21 million population and have consistentlyhigher rates of unemployment, substance abuse and domesticviolence as well as a life expectancy 17 years less than otherAustralians.

Prime Minister Kevin Rudd apologised in February for thehistorical mistreatment of Aborigines, including a decades-oldassimilation policy under which children were forcibly removedfrom their families.

Despite the NTER, Aboriginal children remained vulnerableto sexual abuse, the author of a report into the problem saidon Friday.

"They're more vulnerable because they're not in a schoolsituation, they're not in any disciplined situation. They'rejust left in a house," said Rex Wild, the co-author of theLittle Children Are Sacred report which led to theintervention.

"GOING HUNGRY"

The government says progress has been made in gettingAboriginal children into schools and providing basichealthcare.

Indigenous affairs minister Jenny Macklin said in astatement on Friday the government was committed to the plan.

But 100,000 Aborigines still live in squalid housing andmany children are still absent from school, figures show, andcommunities themselves report mixed results.

"The measures have caused an enormous amount of hardshipfor Aboriginal communities," said Paddy Gibson, the organiserof the Sydney march.

"People's income, their basic rights to social securityhave been taken away on the basis of their race. Incomequarantining measures, the seizure of 50 percent of people'ssocial security payments ... means that people are goinghungry."

In a report from the Mutitjulu community in the shadow ofUluru, or Ayers Rock, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper askedelder Bob Randall what the policy had brought to his community.

"Lots of Toyotas," Randall told the paper, referring to thevehicles driven by officials involved in the programme.

But the report also cited the community's chairwoman, JudyTrigger, as saying that women now had money to spend on food"instead of it going on grog (alcohol) and ganja".

At a protest in the northeastern state of Queensland,Aboriginal rights groups called for A$1 billion (483 millionpounds) to be spent on fixing problems in communities and therepeal of the intervention, Australian Associated Pressreported.

(Additional reporting by Tessa Dunlop of ReutersTelevision; Editing by David Fogarty)