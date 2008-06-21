Iran continues nuclear enrichment "non-stop"

21/06/2008 - 7:07

By Zahra Hosseinian

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran is pressing on with nuclearenrichment "non-stop," its envoy to the U.N. nuclear agency wasquoted as saying on Saturday, despite a world powers' offer ofeconomic incentives if it halts such work.

Diplomats said on Friday six major powers had offeredTehran preliminary talks on its nuclear work, on condition itlimits uranium enrichment to current levels for six weeks inexchange for a freeze on moves towards harsher sanctions.

They said European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solanaconveyed the proposal during talks in Tehran on June 14 inwhich he presented a revised batch of incentives for Iran tostop pursuing technology that could yield atomic bombs.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly rejected the sextet'sprecondition of a full suspension of enrichment-relatedactivity before negotiations to implement the incentives, whichinclude help in developing a civilian nuclear programme.

Iran says it will review the offer by the United States,Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany but that it will notstop work it says is aimed at generating electricity.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran continues with enrichmentnon-stop," Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Tehran's envoy to theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told Iran's statebroadcaster in an interview.

"FREEZE-FOR-FREEZE"

He said Iran's enrichment activities were under constantsurveillance by IAEA cameras and that inspections by theVienna-based agency took place continuously.

"The issue of requesting a stop to uranium enrichment is anold issue without technical and legal basis," Soltanieh said,adding Iran wanted to continue cooperation with the agency.

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, has steadilyexpanded enrichment capacity to 3,600 centrifuge machinescompared with 300 two years ago.

Under the "freeze-for-freeze" proposal, Iran would notexpand enrichment capacity by adding centrifuge machines for asix-week period, during which the powers would stop moves tosharpen the mild sanctions already in force, the diplomatssaid.

The interim period would enable "pre-negotiations" to agreeparameters for formal negotiations to put the incentives intoeffect, once Iran has fully suspended enrichment, they said.

As a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,Iran insists it has the right to master the complete nuclearfuel cycle, including uranium enrichment, for peacefulpurposes.

Western leaders suspect Iran has a covert agenda to refineuranium to the high level suitable for bombs, since it hid itsprogramme from the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the past andcontinues to restrict its scope for inspections.

