Tsvangirai mulls abandoning run-off

21/06/2008 - 7:31

By Cris Chinaka

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's opposition leader MorganTsvangirai is considering whether to pull out of the June 27presidential run-off election, fearing it will be a charade, aspokesman said on Friday.

A growing number of African nations, the United States andformer colonial power Britain have said they do not believe thepoll would be free and fair because of violence that theopposition blames on veteran President Robert Mugabe.

Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change says at least70 of its supporters have been killed since he defeated Mugabein a March 29 vote but fell short of the outright majorityneeded to avoid a run-off, according to official figures.

"There is a huge avalanche of calls and pressure fromsupporters across the country, especially in the rural areas,not to accept to be participants in this charade," MDCspokesman Nelson Chamisa told Reuters.

Chamisa said the MDC would decide on Monday whether tocontest the poll, with divisions among party officials onwhether to consider dropping out.

Mugabe, 84, is fighting to cling to power in the country hehas ruled since independence in 1980. Once prosperous, itseconomy is now ruined and millions of Zimbabweans have fled thepolitical and economic crisis to neighbouring states.

In Bulawayo, Mugabe said: "The British and Americans wantto play God. They have given themselves a role which is nottheir own, of installing and deposing governments. They want todo the same here but we say to them they are not God."

Speaking in Shona, he added: "We pray to the same God thatthey pray to ... and he is the one who can remove people".

Police chief Augustine Chihuri said 390 oppositionsupporters and 156 members of the ruling ZANU-PF party had beenarrested over violence since the first round of voting.

"It is without doubt that between the two political parties... the MDC is the main culprit," Chihuri said.

Tsvangirai has been detained five times while campaigning.

A magistrate on Friday rejected the MDC's bid to win therelease of its secretary-general, Tendai Biti, held on treasoncharges that could carry the death penalty. He was ordered toremain behind bars until July 7, although the High Court is dueto hear an application for bail on Tuesday.

EU THREAT

European Union leaders issued a new threat of furthersanctions on Zimbabwe over the election violence. The EU has anarms embargo on Zimbabwe as well as visa bans and asset freezeson Mugabe and other officials.

Prime Minister Gordon Brown said: "I think we have toremind President Mugabe and the Zimbabwean regime that the eyesof the world are on what is happening in that country."

But Dimitrij Rupel, the foreign minister of EU presidencyholder Slovenia, conceded the bloc could do little.

Observers from Western countries have been barred. The14-nation Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) issending 380 monitors to Zimbabwe for the vote.

Mugabe's government responded by accusing Brown of tryingto bribe African leaders to condemn the election because offears Tsvangirai would lose the vote.

"True to fashion, prime minister Gordon Brown is going backto the old habit of divide and rule," Science and TechnologyMinister Olivia Muchena, one of Mugabe's campaignco-ordinators, said on state television.

"We note with concern the attempt to bribe and coerceAfrican leaders to speak against the results of thepresidential run-off before they are even held on the 27th ofJune."

SADC ministers responsible for peace and security said onThursday they doubted the election would be free, signallinggrowing impatience on the continent with Mugabe.

State media said Mugabe had told a campaign rally heplanned to stay in power until he was sure his programmes ofseizing white-owned farms to give to landless blacks wasirreversible.

"Once I am sure this legacy is truly in your hands, peopleare empowered ... then I can say: Aha, the work is now done,"the Herald quoted Mugabe as saying. He brands his opponents asstooges of the West.

Mugabe's critics say the farm seizures have helped wreckthe economy. He blames Western sanctions. Inflation is over165,000 percent, unemployment stands at 80 percent andZimbabweans suffer shortages of food and fuel.

Zimbabwe's neighbours fear the consequences of totalmeltdown there and the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said it wastalking to them on contingency plans in case a large number ofZimbabweans are forced to flee.

Despite the political crisis, London-listed investmentgroup LonZim said it remained bullish on prospects and that itplanned to raise a further $60-100 million through a share saleto buy assets in Zimbabwe.

"Our focus is to position ourselves for economic recovery,"Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey White told Reuters. "Webelieve it is the right time."

(Additional reporting by Nelson Banya in Harare, IngridMelander in Brussels, Peter Apps in London; Muchena Zigomo andPaul Simao in Johannesburg; Editing by Gordon Bell and StephenWeeks)