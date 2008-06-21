Islamabad airport renamed after Bhutto

21/06/2008 - 7:46

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's new government has renamed the international airport in the capital Islamabad after Benazir Bhutto, as people commemorated the birthday of the slain former prime minister on Saturday.

Bhutto, whose party heads the ruling coalition, was killedin a suicide gun and bomb attack after she addressed anelection rally in the garrison town of Rawalpindi on December27.

Bhutto's party has planned gatherings across Pakistan onSaturday to celebrate her life and political martyrdom, whileher widower, Asif Ali Zardari, was due to attend a ceremony ather ancestral village of Garhi Khuda Baksh, where she isburied.

A wave of sympathy helped Bhutto's Pakistan People's Partywin the February 18 election.

"She is not amongst us today, yet she lives in the heartsand memory of the people of Pakistan," Prime Minister YousafRaza Gilani said in a statement issued on the eve of her 55thbirthday after he had renamed Islamabad International airportas Benazir Bhutto International.

The airport is actually on the outskirts in Rawalpindi,Islamabad's larger neighbour.

The Rawalpindi hospital where Bhutto was taken after theattack was also renamed after her as was the main road linkingthe city to the nearby hill resort of Murree.

Pakistan has formally requested a U.N. investigation intoBhutto's assassination.

President Pervez Musharraf, whose allies were defeated inthe February elections, has opposed a U.N. investigation andthe previous government blamed Pakistani Taliban leaderBaitullah Mehsud of being behind the conspiracy to kill Bhutto.

The PPP harbours deep suspicion over the official findingsand doubts whether Mehsud, who has denied involvement, was thereal culprit.

(Reporting by Augustine Anthony; Editing by SimonCameron-Moore)