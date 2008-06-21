Pakistan pays tribute to Bhutto

21/06/2008 - 10:37

By Augustine Anthony

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's new government paidtribute to slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and askedPresident Pervez Musharraf on Saturday to spare thousands ofprisoners held on death row.

Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani made the plea for theirsentences to be commuted to life imprisonment in a speech tothe National Assembly to commemorate Bhutto's 55th birthday.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has estimated thatabout 7,000 people in Pakistani jails are awaiting execution.

Gilani, a member of Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP),said the act of mercy would be a "big gift to the nation".

On Friday, he renamed Islamabad's airport as Benazir BhuttoInternational. The Rawalpindi hospital where Bhutto was takenafter her assassination was also renamed after her.

Bhutto, whose party heads the ruling coalition, was killedin a suicide gun and bomb attack after she addressed anelection rally in the garrison town of Rawalpindi on December27.

Another suicide attack had killed at least 139 people atBhutto's homecoming parade when she returned to Karachi inOctober from eight years of self-imposed exile.

A pro-Western liberal with populist appeal despite foes'accusations of corruption, Bhutto had been encouraged by theUnited States to return to work with Musharraf against forcesof religious conservatism fuelling militancy in the Muslimnation.

The PPP held gatherings across Pakistan on Saturday andencouraged followers to donate blood to celebrate Bhutto's lifeand political martyrdom.

Her widower and political successor, Asif Ali Zardari, gaveblood at the Bhutto family residence in Naudero in the southernprovince of Sindh, having prayed at her tomb a day earlier.

"We don't know if it is a day to celebrate or to mourn.Everyone is in tears," said Asghar Ali, one of many loyaliststhronging the mansion.

A wave of sympathy helped Bhutto's PPP win February'selection.

The party heads a coalition that is still struggling tofind its feet at a time when Pakistan in danger of sliding intoan economic morass and facing mounting U.S. pressure to do moreto quell Taliban militants based close to the Afghan border.

Pakistan has formally requested a U.N. investigation intoBhutto's assassination.

The PPP harbours deep suspicion over official findings thatPakistani Taliban leader Baitullah Mehsud was behind theconspiracy. (Additional reporting by Oshaq Mirani and AftabBorka; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by DavidFogarty)