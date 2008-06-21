Iran presses on with nuclear enrichment

21/06/2008 - 11:08

By Zahra Hosseinian and Hashem Kalantari

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran is pressing on with uraniumenrichment "non-stop", its envoy to the U.N. nuclear agency wasquoted as saying on Saturday, despite a world powers' offer ofeconomic incentives to coax Tehran into halting suchactivities.

The Islamic Republic also appeared to dismiss anysuggestion of freezing nuclear work it says is for generatingelectricity but which the West suspects is aimed at makingbombs.

The United States says it is focusing on diplomaticpressure to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions but has not ruledout military action as a last resort.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, Mohamad ElBaradei, onFriday warned a military strike on Iran would turn the MiddleEast into "a fireball".

Diplomats said on Friday six major powers had offered Iranpreliminary talks on its nuclear programme, on condition itlimit enrichment to current levels for six weeks in exchangefor a freeze on moves towards harsher sanctions.

They said European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solanaconveyed the proposal during talks in Tehran on June 14 inwhich he presented a revised batch of incentives for Iran tostop pursuing technology that could yield atomic weapons.

Asked whether such a "freeze-for-freeze" proposal would beacceptable to Iran, government spokesman Gholamhossein Elhamtold reporters:

"About suspension, it has been said that suspension ofactivities and suspension of enrichment is not a logical issuethat would be acceptable and in any case the continuation ofnegotiations will not be based on enrichment suspension."

Iran has repeatedly rejected the sextet's precondition of afull suspension of enrichment-related activity beforenegotiations to implement the incentives, which include supportin developing a civilian nuclear programme.

"PRE-NEGOTIATIONS"

Iran says it will review the offer by the United States,Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany but that it will notstop enriching uranium.

Its refusal to do so has drawn three rounds of limitedUnited Nations sanctions since 2006.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran continues with enrichmentnon-stop," Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Tehran's envoy to theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told Iran's statebroadcaster in an interview.

Soltanieh said Iran's enrichment activities were underconstant surveillance by IAEA cameras and that inspections bythe Vienna-based agency took place continuously.

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, has steadilyexpanded enrichment capacity to 3,600 centrifuge machinescompared with 300 two years ago.

Under the "freeze-for-freeze" proposal, Iran would notexpand enrichment capacity by adding centrifuge machines for asix-week period, during which the powers would stop moves tosharpen the mild sanctions already in force, the diplomatssaid.

The interim period would enable "pre-negotiations" to agreeparameters for formal negotiations to put the incentives intoeffect, once Iran has fully suspended enrichment, they said.

Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday Tehran hadinformed the six powers that it was ready to negotiate.

As a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,Iran insists it has the right to master the complete nuclearfuel cycle, including uranium enrichment, for peacefulpurposes.

(Writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Richard Balmforth)