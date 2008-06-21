Iran presses on with nuclear enrichment "non-stop"

21/06/2008 - 13:43

By Zahra Hosseinian and Hashem Kalantari

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran is pressing on with uraniumenrichment "non-stop", its envoy to the U.N. nuclear agency wasquoted as saying on Saturday, despite a world powers' offer ofeconomic incentives to coax Tehran into halting suchactivities.

The Islamic Republic also appeared to dismiss anysuggestion of freezing nuclear work it says is for generatingelectricity but which the West suspects is aimed at makingbombs.

Six major powers, including the United States, last weekoffered Iran help in developing a civilian nuclear programmeand other benefits in their latest attempt to resolve along-running row that has helped pushed oil prices to recordhighs.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said Tehran was ready tostart negotiations "based on a win-win principle," the officialIRNA news agency said. But it "will not bow to any illogicaldemands that would deprive it of its rights to continue withits peaceful nuclear activities," Saeed Jalili added.

The United States says it is focusing on diplomaticpressure to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions but has not ruledout military action as a last resort.

The New York Times on Friday quoted U.S. officials assaying Israel had carried out a large military exercise,apparently a rehearsal for a potential bombing of Iran'snuclear facilities.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, Mohamad ElBaradei, thesame day warned a military strike on Iran would turn the MiddleEast into a fireball.

Iranian government spokesman Gholamhossein Elham onSaturday branded Israel a "dangerous regime" but made clear hisview it would not dare attack, when asked about the report.

Diplomats said on Friday the six powers had offered Iranpreliminary talks on its nuclear programme, on condition itlimit enrichment to current levels for six weeks in exchangefor a freeze on moves towards harsher sanctions.

They said European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solanaconveyed the proposal during talks in Tehran on June 14 inwhich he presented a revised batch of incentives for Iran tostop pursuing technology that could yield atomic weapons.

"FREEZE-FOR-FREEZE"

Asked whether such a "freeze-for-freeze" proposal would beacceptable to Iran, Elham told reporters:

"About suspension, it has been said that suspension ofactivities and suspension of enrichment is not a logical issuethat would be acceptable and in any case the continuation ofnegotiations will not be based on enrichment suspension."

Iran has repeatedly rejected the sextet's precondition of afull suspension of enrichment-related activity beforenegotiations to implement the incentives, which include supportin developing a civilian nuclear programme.

Iran says it will review the offer by the United States,Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany but that it will notstop enriching uranium, which can have both civilian andmilitary uses.

Its refusal to do so has drawn three rounds of limitedUnited Nations sanctions since 2006.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran continues with enrichmentnon-stop," Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Tehran's envoy to theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told Iran's statebroadcaster in an interview.

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, has steadilyexpanded enrichment capacity to 3,600 centrifuge machines.

Under the "freeze-for-freeze" proposal, it would not expandenrichment capacity by adding centrifuge machines for asix-week period, during which the powers would stop moves tosharpen the mild sanctions already in force, the diplomatssaid.

The interim period would enable "pre-negotiations" to agreeparameters for formal negotiations to put the incentives intoeffect, once Iran has fully suspended enrichment, they said.

As a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,Iran insists it has the right to master the complete nuclearfuel cycle, including uranium enrichment, for peacefulpurposes.

(Writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Richard Balmforth)