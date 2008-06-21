Angola urges end to Zimbabwe poll violence

By Nelson Banya

HARARE (Reuters) - Angola's veteran leader has added hisweight to appeals to Zimbabwe's government to end the politicalviolence and intimidation that is threatening the legitimacy ofits June 27 presidential run-off election.

President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, an old ally ofZimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, sent a message urging himto "embrace a spirit of tolerance", Angola's state-run ANGOPnews agency said late on Friday.

But, despite signs of growing African discontent overbloodshed that has escalated since Zimbabwe's March 29 generalelection, Mugabe vowed never to hand over power to theopposition Movement for Democratic Change whose leader MorganTsvangirai is his rival in the run-off.

Branding the MDC a puppet of the West, the 84-year-oldMugabe said in Bulawayo on Friday: "The British and Americanswant to play God. They have given themselves a role which isnot their own, of installing and deposing governments. Theywant to do the same here but we say to them they are not God."

The MDC says at least 70 of its members have been killedsince that vote, and Tsvangirai is considering pulling out ofthe June 27 poll, a spokesman said.

"President Jose Eduardo dos Santos urged Zimbabwe's leaderto embrace a spirit of tolerance and respect for democraticnorms while at the same time appealing for an end to all actsof intimidation and violence occurring in that country," ANGOPsaid.

Some other African nations, the United States and formercolonial power Britain have said they do not believe nextweek's run-off will be free and fair.

The new appeal to Mugabe carried particular weight comingfrom dos Santos, 65, who like the Zimbabwean leader, is aformer liberation-era guerrilla.

Nearly 30 years in power in his former Portuguese-ruledterritory, dos Santos has himself been at odds with the West,refusing to bow to demands that he make his government moretransparent and democratic.

The 14-nation Southern Africa Development Community issending 380 monitors to Zimbabwe for the vote. Zimbabwe hasrefused to admit Western observers and ignored Britain'srequest that international rights officials be allowed into thenation.

Mugabe's government has also slashed the number ofZimbabwean observers who will be on hand for the election,according to the Zimbabwe Elections Support Network, which hadnearly 9,000 observers for the March election.

"We only got invitations for 500 observers," RindaiChipfunde-Vava, the national director of ZESN, said.

"A DAMN LIE"

Tsvangirai defeated Mugabe in the March vote but fell shortof the outright majority needed to avoid a second round,according to official results.

The MDC leader has been detained five times during hiscampaign and MDC Secretary-General Tendai Biti remains incustody facing a treason charge and other offences. Biti isaccused of leaking results of the March elections prematurely.

He faces a death sentence if convicted.

Tsvangirai is to address a rally in Harare on Sunday aftera court on Saturday overturned a police ban on the event. "TheHigh Court has granted the MDC permission to go ahead with therally tomorrow," MDC spokesman Nelson Chamisa said.

Mugabe is fighting to cling onto power in the country hehas ruled since independence from Britain in 1980. Onceprosperous, its economy is now ruined and millions have fledthe political and economic crisis to neighbouring states.

In his Bulawayo speech, he denied security forces wereusing brutal tactics against the opposition.

"They (the MDC) have been saying their supporters are beingbeaten up by our soldiers. They say this so that they can latersay the elections were not free and fair, which is a damn lie,"the state-controlled Herald newspaper quoted him as saying.

