Captive Israeli soldier's family contests Gaza truce

21/06/2008 - 20:17

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The parents of an Israeli soldier being held captive in the Gaza Strip asked Israel's high court on Saturday to delay opening border crossings with the territory until their son's release is guaranteed.

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and the HamasIslamist group in control of the Gaza Strip went into effect onThursday. The agreement is meant to halt cross-border fightingas well as gradually and partially ease Israel's economicblockade of the enclave.

Sergeant Gilad Shalit, was captured on June 25, 2006 aged19 by Palestinian gunmen who tunnelled into Israel from Gaza.

The family petitioned the court to prevent theimplementation of any agreement to open Gaza's border crossingsor to ease the economic blockade until Shalit "is freed fromhis captors or a guarantee for his release is given".

Included in the petition was a handwritten letter fromShalit that the family received about two weeks ago.

The court is expected to discuss the case on Sunday.

Israel imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip after Hamasseized the territory from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas'smore secular Fatah faction a year ago.

A Palestinian source with direct knowledge of the ceasefirenegotiations said the Israeli-run Karni and Sufa crossing wouldstep up operations three days after the truce takes effect,with the flow of goods set at 30 percent of the levels beforeHamas took over Gaza.

Ten days after the truce begins, Israel would easelimitations at Karni and Sufa, the source added, although somerestrictions on certain goods would remain in place.

