Pope apologises for church sexual abuse in Australia

19/07/2008 - 1:50

By Michael Perry

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict apologised on Saturday forsexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Australia, saying thoseresponsible should be brought to justice.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering the victimshave endured," the pontiff said in a homily in Sydney.

"These misdeeds, which constitute so grave a betrayal oftrust, deserve unequivocal condemnation," he said. "Thoseresponsible for these evils must be brought to justice."

The comments are believed to be the first time the pope,who was elected in 2005, has specifically apologised for sexualabuse by clergy in his Church and states clearly that abusersshould be brought to justice.

The pope confronted the issue of sexual abuse in theCatholic Church in the United States during a visit toWashington in April, meeting victims and vowing to keeppaedophiles out of the priesthood.

But the pope's words in Australia were stronger than thosehe used in the United States, where the biggest of the scandalsbroke in 2002 and where Boston's Cardinal Bernard Law resignedin disgrace that year.

Bishops in the United States and elsewhere were discoveredto have moved clergy who had sexually abused minors from parishto parish instead of defrocking them or handing them toauthorities.

In the United States alone, dioceses have paid more than $2billion in settlements of suits with victims, forcing somedioceses to sell off properties and declare bankruptcy.

VICTIMS SAY WANT ACTION

Victims of church abuse in Australia have been calling onthe pope to issue a public apology during his visit to Sydneyfor World Youth Day, July 15-20.

They have also called on the pope to implement an open andaccountable system of investigating abuse claims. They say theCatholic Church in Australia continues to try and cover-upabuse.

"Sorry is not enough. Victims want action, not just words,"said victims' group Broken Rites after the papal apology.

Broken Rites says there have been 107 convictions forchurch abuse in Australia, but that there could be thousands ofvictims as only a few cases go to court.

Sexual abuse by Catholic clergy has overshadowed the pope'svisit to Sydney, with the Church reopening a 25-year-old abusecase in Australia only days before the pontiff arrived.

Benedict said abuse by clergy had damaged the Church.

"I would like to pause to acknowledge the shame which wehave all felt as a result of the sexual abuse of minors by someclergy and religious in this country," he said during a massinside Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral.

"I ask all of you to support and assist your bishops and towork together with them in combating this evil. Victims shouldreceive compassion and care..."

The Catholic Church in Australia has paid millions ofdollars in compensation, but has tried to cap individualpayments to tens of thousands of dollars, with many paymentsundisclosed due to confidentiality settlements.

Victims say the compensation payments are inadequate.

"As the Church in Australia continues ... to addresseffectively this serious pastoral challenge, I join you inpraying that this time of purification will bring abouthealing, reconciliation and ever greater fidelity to the moraldemands of the Gospel," said Benedict.

(Additional reporting by Philip Pullella in Sydney; Editingby Jeremy Laurence)