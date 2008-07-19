Pope apologises for abuse in Australia

19/07/2008 - 2:30

By Michael Perry

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict apologised on Saturday forsexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Australia, saying thoseresponsible should be brought to justice.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering the victimshave endured," the pontiff said in a homily in Sydney.

"These misdeeds, which constitute so grave a betrayal oftrust, deserve unequivocal condemnation," he said. "Thoseresponsible for these evils must be brought to justice."

Victims of church abuse in Australia have been calling onthe pope to issue a public apology during his visit to Sydneyfor World Youth Day, July 15-20.

Broken Rites, which represents abuse victims in Australia,has a list of 107 convictions for church abuse, but says therecould be thousands of victims as only a few cases go to court.

The pope confronted the issue of sexual abuse in theCatholic Church in the United States during a visit toWashington in April, meeting victims and vowing to keeppaedophiles out of the priesthood.

Sexual abuse by Catholic clergy has overshadowed the pope'svisit to Sydney, with the church reopening a 25 year-old abusecase in Australia only days before the pontiff arrived.

Benedict said sexual abuse by clergy had damaged theCatholic Church.

"I would like to pause to acknowledge the shame which wehave all felt as a result of the sexual abuse of minors by someclergy and religious in this country," he said during a massinside Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral.

"I ask all of you to support and assist your bishops and towork together with them in combating this evil. Victims shouldrecieve compassion and care..."

Victims of abuse have said the pope must not just apologisefor past church abuse but implement an open and accountablesystem of investigating abuse claims. They say the CatholicChurch in Australia continues to try and cover-up abuse.

(Additional reporting by Philip Pullella in Sydney)