Sarkozy says will listen to Irish

19/07/2008 - 3:30

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he would listen to Irish objections to the EU reform treaty when he visits Dublin next week but that the view of the 23 countries that have adopted the treaty could not be overlooked.

Ireland threw the 27-nation bloc into a crisis by votingagainst the Lisbon treaty in a referendum last month.

"I was one of the first European leaders to say publiclythat the democratic decision of the Irish people had to berespected," Sarkozy said, according to the French text of aninterview with the Irish Times on Saturday issued by hisoffice.

"But the democratic choice of the 23 states which havedecided to ratify the treaty has to be respected as well."

Sarkozy, whose country holds the European Union's rotatingsix-month presidency, will visit Dublin on July 21.

He faces a sceptical reception after telling Frenchparliamentarians during a closed-door meeting this week that"the Irish will have to vote again" on a treaty that must beratified by every member state before it can come into force.

Sarkozy's comments, relayed by lawmakers, were reported tohave sparked "quiet fury" within the Irish government andstrong criticism from opponents of the treaty indignant at whatthey saw as outside interference.

Ireland's Labour Party, which backed the treaty and is thethird biggest party in parliament, has turned down a meetingwith Sarkozy.

The idea that Sarkozy could "persuade us to change our mindor try to hear what we have to say and give us all threeminutes each, I think there is a little degree of arrogance inthat," Labour leader Eamon Gilmore told public broadcaster RTE.

The Lisbon treaty, aimed at overhauling EU decision-makingprocesses, was drawn up to end the crisis caused when aslightly broader treaty was rejected by French and Dutch votersin 2005.

A majority of EU members has ratified the treaty andseveral more are close, and Sarkozy said he did not believelengthy treaty negotiations could be restarted.

"What is most important is to bring real answers to theworries of the Irish. That's why I am coming to Dublin, tolisten and understand," he told the newspaper.

"We've been debating institutional questions for more than10 years. They've been examined in the smallest detail. It'stime to move on," he said.

"I don't think Ireland's 26 partners are ready to start anew intergovernmental conference. I also don't think that'swhat European citizens expect."

He said the only alternative to the Lisbon treaty was tostay with the much-criticised Nice treaty, which would hold upfurther enlargement of the bloc.

"My hope is that we can all reach a solution together whichwill allow the European family to remain together. As for amulti-speed Europe, it's not what I would want, it could onlybe envisaged as a last hypothesis," he said.

