Rights group says China arrests quake critic

19/07/2008 - 3:48

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police have arrested a human rights advocate in the country's southwest for "illegal possession of state secrets" after he offered help to parents of children killed in the region's massive earthquake, a rights group said.

Huang Qi was detained in quake-hit Sichuan province on June10, and on Friday police told his family of his formal arreston the state secrets charge, the group Chinese Human RightsDefenders said in a statement emailed late that day.

The claim could not be immediately verified. Police in theWuhou area of Sichuan's provincial capital Chengdu, where Huangwas reportedly arrested, said on Saturday they had no knowledgeof the case.

China is readying to hold the Beijing Olympic Games inAugust, and Communist Party authorities have demanded sweepingsteps to stifle protests and dissent ahead of the event.

"Huang is still denied access to legal counsel and policedid not notify his lawyers of his formal arrest," the groupsaid.

Rights activists and Huang's friends have said that hisdetention was apparently triggered by his attempts to helpfamilies whose children died when schools collapsed inSichuan's May 12 earthquake. Many parents said the schools wereshoddily built because of corruption and lax oversight.

The 7.9 magnitude quake killed about 70,000 people, withthousands still counted as missing and mostly likely dead.

Huang has run his own Tianwang Human Rights Centre and awebsite (www.64tianwang.com) critical of the Communist Party'srestrictions on political rights.

He was previously convicted in 2003 of "inciting subversionof state power," a charge often levelled against dissidents,and was released from jail in 2005, the human rights groupsaid.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley)