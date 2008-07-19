Iraq's Sunni Arab bloc rejoins government

19/07/2008 - 10:23

By Waleed Ibrahim

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's main Sunni Arab bloc rejoinedthe Shi'ite-led government on Saturday in a breakthrough fornational reconciliation after parliament approved itscandidates for several vacant ministerial posts.

Getting the Accordance Front to return after it quit a yearago in a row over power sharing has been seen as key to healingdivisions between majority Shi'ites and minority Sunni Arabs.

Sunni Arabs have little voice in the current cabinet, whichis dominated by Shi'ites and ethnic Kurds.

"Today, parliament voted to accept our candidates ... Thismeans the Accordance Front has officially returned to thegovernment," a senior lawmaker in the bloc, Salim al-Jubouri,told Reuters after the vote.

"It is a real step forward for political reform."

Jubouri, who is also the bloc's spokesman, said the Front'sapproved candidates would attend the next cabinet meeting.

Parliament questioned candidates for 10 vacant cabinetjobs, including five ministries and a deputy prime ministerialpost that had previously been allocated to the AccordanceFront.

The other portfolios were left largely vacant when separateShi'ite and secular factions quit Prime Minister Nurial-Maliki's government last year. They will be filled bypoliticians from other parties.

Maliki had earlier approved the names for all the posts,which were not for any key security or economic positions.

Rafie al-Esawi from the Front was approved as one of Iraq'stwo deputy prime ministers. Iraq's other deputy prime ministeris Barham Salih, a prominent Kurd.

The Front pulled out of Maliki's cabinet in August lastyear, demanding a greater say in security policies as well asthe release of mainly Sunni Arab detainees. Most of its cabinetseats were never filled at the time.

An amnesty law passed in February has begun the process ofreleasing many prisoners from the Sunni Arab community. SunniArabs form the bulk of inmates after security forces detainedthousands in sweeps at the height of a Sunni Arab insurgency.

The Front has been on the verge of rejoining the governmentseveral times in the past, only for obstacles to suddenlyemerge.

But government crackdowns against Shi'ite militias in thesouthern city of Basra in late March and then in Baghdad werewelcomed by the Front and helped spur its return.

"After some dithering ... (the Front) very quickly ralliedaround the prime minister, post Basra," said a senior U.S.official in Baghdad who declined to be identified.

"There's a new and more welcome spirit of unity."

The political rapprochement has also been a factor in thewarming of ties between Baghdad and Sunni Arab states.

Until recently, Arab capitals maintained only low-levelties with Baghdad partly because they believed of minoritySunni Arabs in Iraq were victims of sectarian policies.

(Reporting by Waleed Ibrahim, Writing by Tim Cocks, Editingby Dean Yates and Jon Boyle)