Iran won't discuss enrichment freeze in next talks

19/07/2008 - 17:15

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator ruled out on Saturday discussion of freezing uranium enrichment at any subsequent round of talks with major powers.

Asked by Reuters if Tehran would consider a demand tofreeze enrichment as a precondition for full negotiations onits nuclear programme, Saeed Jalili said: "We will only discusscommon points of the package."

World powers, which have offered Iran a new package ofincentives to resolve the nuclear dispute, have suggested thatTehran must freeze any expansion of its nuclear programme inreturn for the U.N. Security Council halting further sanctionsmeasures.

European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana, who metJalili in Geneva, said Iran has failed to provide a clearanswer to world demands.

But a senior Iranian diplomat at the Geneva talks said: "Ofcourse we will not discuss the freeze-for-freeze topic in theNEXT (NXT.LO )meeting with Solana. First we would like to discuss thecommon points and if an agreement is reached then we candiscuss our differences."

"The freeze-for-freeze issue cannot be accepted becausethis (enrichment) is our right and we will never abandon ournuclear right," he added.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Sami Aboudi)