Iran rules out talks on enrichment freeze

19/07/2008 - 17:42

By Mark John and Parisa Hafezi

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran's chief negotiator on Saturdayruled out discussion of a major powers demand to suspenduranium enrichment as a precondition to end a long-runningdispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Speaking after a day of talks with diplomats from sixcountries, including the United States, Saeed Jalili said thatin any next round of talks Iran was not ready to discuss afreeze in enrichment proposed by the "sextet" in return for theU.N. Security Council halting further sanctions measures.

"We will only discuss common points of the package," Jalilitold Reuters.

European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana saidafter meeting Jalili that Iran gave no clear answer to theoffer, but that he hoped for a fuller response in two weeks'time.

But a senior Iranian diplomat at the Geneva talks said: "Ofcourse we will not discuss freeze-for-freeze topic in the nextmeeting with Solana. First we would like to discuss the commonpoints and if an agreement is reached then we can discuss ourdifferences."

"The freeze-for-freeze issue cannot be accepted becausethis (enrichment) is our right and we will never abandon ournuclear right," he added.

"NO CLEAR ANSWER"

"We have not got a clear answer...we didn't get an answerYes or No and we hope that it will be given soon," Solana tolda news conference.

But a Western diplomat at the talks said no furtherhigh-level meetings had been scheduled. "This is the lastmeeting at this level," the diplomat said.

The high-level U.S. participation in the one-day meeting inGeneva, together with Iranian comments playing down thelikelihood of an attack by the United States and Israel, hadraised hopes of progress and helped ease record oil prices.

But the optimism was tempered by U.S. insistence thatdespite the presence of its envoy William Burns, realnegotiations cannot begin until Iran has frozen sensitivenuclear work, a step Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

Iran's ambassador to Switzerland said Iran would not accepta freeze. "As our supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)clearly said, our path is very clear: We are not going toabandon our rights."

Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran was ready to negotiate, butshowed no sign of backing down on the Islamic Republic'srefusal to halt atomic activities.

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, rejectssuspicions that it wants to build an atom bomb, saying the aimof the nuclear programme is to generate electricity so that itcan export more oil and gas.

The U.N. has imposed three sets of sanctions on Iran in astand-off that goes back to the revelation in 2002 by an exiledopposition group of the existence of a uranium enrichmentfacility and heavy water plant in the country.

Tension has intensified since Tehran tested missiles lastweek, alarming Israel and unsettling energy markets on fearsthat conflict could disrupt supply.

Yet oil prices slipped on Friday, ending 13 percent downfrom last week's record of over $147 a barrel of crude.

Traders cited as factors the attendance of Burns -- acareer diplomat who helped restore U.S. ties with Libya in 2006-- and a comment by Mottaki that the chances of an Israeli orU.S. strike were "almost zero".

(Additional reporting by Sue Pleming in Washington, HosseinJaseb and Zahra Hosseinian in Tehran; Editing by Dominic Evans)