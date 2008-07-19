U.S. says Iran faces cooperation or conflict

19/07/2008 - 18:08

By Sue Pleming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Saturdayafter inconclusive talks with Iran that Tehran had a choicebetween cooperation or conflict and negotiations could beginwith Washington only if sensitive nuclear work ended.

"We hope the Iranian people understand that their leadersneed to make a choice between cooperation, which would bringbenefits to all, and confrontation, which can only lead tofurther isolation," said State Department spokesman SeanMcCormack after the Geneva talks, attended for the first timeby senior U.S. diplomat William Burns.

He said Burns did not meet or speak separately with anymember of the Iranian delegation and EU foreign policy chiefJavier Solana delivered a clear message to the Iranians but didnot get a straight answer in return.

"Mr. Solana did not get a straight "yes" or "no" answer.Mr. Solana stressed that Iran needs to give a clear answerwithin two weeks," said McCormack, who was given a report ofthe meeting by Burns from Geneva.

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has made clearBurns' attendance at the Geneva talks was a "one-shot deal" anda senior official told Reuters on Saturday the U.S. diplomathad no plans to attend a meeting Solana is likely to hold withthe Iranians in the next few weeks.

Rice's decision to send Burns to Geneva was a sharpdeparture from the usual U.S. policy, which has been not totalk to Iran about its nuclear program until Tehran gives upuranium enrichment work the West believes is aimed at buildingan atomic bomb. Iran says it is for peaceful power purposes.

McCormack said Burns' told Iranian negotiator Saeed Jalilipersonally that the United States was serious in its supportfor a package of incentives delivered by major powers lastmonth, but Iran must suspend enrichment for full-blownnegotiations involving the United States.

"As Mr. Solana said today after the meeting, Iran has achoice to make: negotiation or further isolation," saidMcCormack.

Iran has been subject to three rounds of U.N. sanctions anddiplomats say Tehran faces more punitive measures if it doesnot agree to the package of incentives, which includesdiplomatic and financial benefits as well as cooperation on acivilian nuclear program.

The United States cut off diplomatic ties with Iran nearly30 years ago but there have been signs of a thaw in relations,with the meeting in Geneva and the possibility that Washingtonmight open up an interest section in Tehran.

The interest section would allow for diplomatic contact,while falling short of diplomatic ties. Burns told Congresslast week the idea of an interest section was "worth looking atcarefully" but he declined to provide details.

Rice is expected to get a full briefing from Burns onMonday when the senior U.S. diplomat will join her on astopover in Abu Dhabi, en route to a meeting of South Asianforeign ministers in Singapore.

(Reporting by Sue Pleming, editing by Vicki Allen)