Powers wield sanction threat after Iran stalemate

19/07/2008 - 18:30

By Mark John and Parisa Hafezi

GENEVA (Reuters) - Major powers gave Iran two weeks toanswer calls to rein in its nuclear programme on Saturday orface tougher sanctions after talks ended in stalemate despiteunprecedented U.S. participation.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said Washington hopedIran now understood that it had a choice between cooperationand "confrontation, which can only lead to further isolation".

But prospects of ending a row that has triggered regionaltensions and rattled oil markets looked dim as Iran's topnuclear negotiator insisted Tehran would not even discuss ademand to freeze uranium enrichment at the next meeting.

"We still didn't get the answer we were looking for,"European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana said aftersome six hours of talks in Geneva with Iran's Saeed Jalili andenvoys from the United States, Russia, China, France, Germanyand Britain -- the so-called sextet of world powers.

Solana said he hoped for a clear answer from Tehran inaround two weeks to a month-old sextet offer of trade andtechnical incentives to halt enrichment.

Asked whether Tehran would otherwise face a new round ofthe U.N. Security Council sanctions that analysts say arealready beginning to bite on its economy, he told a newsconference:

"The Iranians know very well what will continue to happenif nothing happens otherwise."

Diplomats said the presence of senior U.S. envoy WilliamBurns at the talks underlined the unity of major powers in thedispute, and stressed that patience was running out with Iran.

"There is nothing more to talk about. The Iranians arerunning the risk of foreclosing their options," said onediplomat in Gevena, warning they risked "going down the pathwhich means further measures in the EU and the U.N."

Solana said he hoped for more contacts with Iran"telephonically or physically", but officials made clear thatany subsequent contacts would be at a lower level thanSaturday's talks.

COOPERATION OR CONFRONTATION

In Washington, State Department spokesman Sean McCormacksaid: "We hope the Iranian people understand that their leadersneed to make a choice between cooperation, which would bringbenefits to all, and confrontation, which can only lead tofurther isolation."

The U.N. has imposed three sets of sanctions on Iran in astand-off that goes back to the revelation in 2002 by an exiledopposition group of the existence of a uranium enrichmentfacility and heavy water plant in the country.

Those political and economic sanctions already target thecountry's banks and include visa bans on officials and measuresagainst companies seen as linked to the nuclear programme.

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, rejectssuspicions that it wants the atom bomb and says its nuclearprogramme is intended to generate electricity.

Asked by Reuters if Tehran would consider a demand tosuspend enrichment as a precondition for full negotiations onits nuclear programme, Saeed Jalili said: "We will only discusscommon points of the package."

In a bid to kickstart those negotiations, world powers havealso proposed that Tehran first freeze expansion of its nuclearprogramme in return for the U.N. Security Council haltingfurther sanctions measures.

But a senior Iranian diplomat ruled that out too.

"Of course we will not discuss the freeze-for-freeze topicin the next meeting with Solana ... The freeze-for-freeze issuecannot be accepted because this (enrichment) is our right andwe will never abandon our nuclear right.

The high-level U.S. participation in the meeting, togetherwith Iranian comments playing down the likelihood of an attackby the United States or Israel, had earlier in the week raisedhopes of progress and helped lower oil prices from recordhighs.

Yet that optimism was tempered even before the meeting asboth the United States and Iran insisted their policy would notchange.

(Reporting by Mark John, editing by Tim Pearce)