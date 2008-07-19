Zuma says Mandela "glue" holding South Africa together

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The leader of South Africa's ruling party said former President Nelson Mandela was the glue holding the country together, giving voice to long-held fears about the future of the fledgling democracy without him.

Jacob Zuma joined 500 guests, including President ThaboMbeki and former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda, in birthdaycelebrations for Mandela on Saturday.

Mandela turned 90 on Friday, more than 14 years afterbecoming the country's first black president at the end ofwhite minority rule.

"You are the glue that holds us together as a nation. Youprovide eternal hope in our people and the world that SouthAfrica can only be a better place each day," Zuma said in aspeech delivered at Mandela's rural home at Qunu in the EasternCape province.

Mandela, who spent 27 years in jail for his anti-apartheidactivities, became a symbol of unity between black and whiteSouth Africans during his one term as president, but theeuphoria that accompanied those early years has somewhat faded.

Although Mandela has long retired from active politics,many say he still provides a unifying force in a country wheredivisions between black and white, as well as rich and poor areresurfacing as a largely black majority stays mired in poverty.

Financial Mail editor Barney Mthombothi wrote in a tributeto Mandela on Friday: "We're approaching a future without hiscommanding presence with some trepidation. ... We won't see thelikes of him again."

Critics say Mandela's successor Mbeki has failed to addressthe huge gulf between rich and poor which is stoking labourunrest, while South Africa still suffers one of the world'sworst crime rates.

Mbeki lost the leadership of the ANC to Zuma in a bruisingbattle last December which exposed divisions within the rulingparty.

But on Saturday Mbeki and Zuma put aside their differencesand joined celebrations for Mandela, which includedperformances by choirs and dancers, while cattle herders beatdrums outside.

Tributes to Mandela continued pouring in, including fromU.S. presidential candidate Barack Obama, who is trying to makehistory in November by becoming the first black U.S. president.

"Celebrations and simple words of admiration are not enough... to honour a man who's brought hope to a world often filledwith despair; who's brought so much love to a world so filledwith hate and who's shown us how much we can achieve when wehave the courage to be our better selves," Obama said in amessage.

"No, the way to truly honour you, Nelson Mandela, is to acteach and every day in our own lives to do our part for ourfellow human beings and to live up to the example you continueto set each and every day," he added.

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa, editing by Mary Gabriel)