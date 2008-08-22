Obama prolongs suspense on VP pick

By John Whitesides, Political Correspondent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Barack Obama prolonged thesuspense on his vice presidential pick on Friday, saying he haschosen an independent voice who could be an effective governingpartner -- but not revealing the name.

Obama has dragged out the announcement of a No. 2 formaximum political impact, but is running out of time. TheDemocratic nominating convention opens on Monday, with the vicepresident accepting the nomination on Wednesday.

"I'm pretty disciplined on this," he said on CBS's "TheEarly Show" when asked about the choice.

Obama, 47, a first-term Illinois senator, said he hadsearched for a running mate who will be prepared to step in aspresident and one who could help him govern.

"The third criteria for me I think was independence. I wantsomebody who is going to challenge my thinking and not simplybe a yes person when it comes to policy-making," he said.

Obama's announcement could come at any time, and he isexpected to appear with his choice on Saturday in his homestate of Illinois as they launch their run to the convention inDenver.

History has shown the choice of a running mate is unlikelyto have a major impact on the November 4 White House electionbetween Obama and Republican John McCain, but along with theupcoming conventions the choices give both candidates a chancefor the political spotlight.

Speculation about Obama's choice has centred on three primecontenders -- Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, Indiana Sen. Evan Bayhand Delaware Sen. Joseph Biden.

But Obama was happy to let the vice presidentialspeculation fade on Thursday as he focused on McCain'sinability to say how many houses he owns. Obama says thatproves McCain is out of touch with the economic struggles ofmost Americans.

In an interview with the Politico newspaper on Wednesday,the Arizona senator was asked how many houses he owns with hiswife Cindy, a wealthy heiress to a beer distributorship.

"I think -- I'll have my staff get to you," McCain replied."It's condominiums where -- I'll have them get to you." ThePolitico said McCain's staff counted "at least" four houses,although other media reports found at least seven.

On CBS, Obama noted McCain's recent comments that theeconomy was "fundamentally strong" and has made progress underPresident George W. Bush. He said McCain "obviously doesn'thave a very clear sense of what ordinary Americans are goingthrough."

Obama returned to his home town of Chicago on Thursdaynight and has no public events scheduled during the day,raising expectations that the announcement on his vicepresident is imminent.

McCain also is taking a day off the campaign trail onFriday at home in Arizona.

