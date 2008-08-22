Dalai Lama hosts Bruni-Sarkozy in France

LERAB LING TEMPLE, France (Reuters) - The Dalai Lamainaugurated a Buddhist temple in southern France on Friday withFrench first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy among the guests.

The ceremony at the Lerab Ling temple, set in remote greenhills in the Herault area and built according to traditionalTibetan design, came at the end of a visit to France duringwhich the Dalai Lama repeatedly criticised Olympics host China.

His presence in France during the Games caused a headachefor President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been widely criticisedfor declining to meet the exiled Tibetan leader. The tacit aimof his wife's presence on Friday was to appease the row.

"I told him he was always welcome in France," said ForeignMinister Bernard Kouchner, who attended the inauguration andmet the Dalai Lama briefly with Bruni-Sarkozy afterwards.

The red and gold Lerab Ling is one of the biggest TibetanBuddhist temples in the West. It houses a 7-metre (23-foot)high golden statue of Buddha and many holy relics andscriptures. Another golden Buddha sits in the middle of a lakejust outside.

Hundreds of students of Buddhism braved heavy rain to visitthe site, which was decorated with multi-coloured Tibetanprayer flags. They sheltered under orange umbrellas on thegrass.

The Dalai Lama led a procession of monks in orange and red,chanting and playing long trumpets, around the temple,accompanied by Bruni-Sarkozy looking glamorous in a dark blueknee-length dress. When they arrived at the door, the DalaiLama gave her a khata, a long white scarf symbolising welcome.

The Buddhist pageantry was a departure for former modelBruni-Sarkozy, who has recently appeared on the covers ofglossy celebrity magazines promoting her latest pop album.

TIBETAN QUESTION

The Dalai Lama's two-week visit to France was mostlyfocused on lectures about Buddhism, but he also seized theopportunity to express fears and grievances about Chinesepolicies in Tibet.

His interpreter told reporters the Dalai Lama hadreiterated his concern that China was intensifying repressionin Tibet during the Olympics to Bruni-Sarkozy and Kouchner.

His comments are sensitive at a time when China is hostinga $43 billion Games partly aimed at impressing the rest of theworld with its newfound status as a major power.

The question of Tibet came to the fore in March whenChinese forces put down protests there. Beijing came underpressure to stop the violence and engage in dialogue with theDalai Lama.

Two series of talks between Chinese authorities and envoysfrom the Buddhist leader have taken place since then but hesays they have yielded little progress.

Sarkozy's response to these developments drew criticismfrom pro-Tibet campaigners but also caused tension withBeijing.

First he said he would only go to the opening ceremony ofthe Games if China talked to the Dalai Lama. This irritatedBeijing, but he angered the pro-Tibet camp by eventually going.

Warned by the Chinese ambassador to France that there wouldbe "serious consequences" if he met the Dalai Lama, Sarkozyshot back that it was not for China to determine his agenda.But in the end he declined to meet the Buddhist exile.