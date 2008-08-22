FACTBOX - Possible U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidates

22/08/2008 - 15:17

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama has chosen a vice presidential running mate but has not yet revealed the name.

Here is a list of some possible picks:

* Evan Bayh, 52 - The Indiana senator supported HillaryClinton during the nomination battle. He has been vocal onnational security issues in the Senate as a member of the ArmedServices and Intelligence Committees. Bayh, who served twoterms as Indiana's governor, is said to have an eventemperament that might be a good fit with Obama's.

* Joseph Biden, 65 - The senator from Delaware, chairman ofthe Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who would give Obamaauthority on foreign policy. But Obama might not want a secondsenator on the ticket, and could be looking for a fresher faceto reinforce his message that this election is about change.

* Hillary Clinton, 60 - Polls have shown strong Democraticsupport for a "dream team" ticket of Obama, the first black tolead a major-party presidential ticket, and Clinton, who soughtto become the first woman to win the White House. Obama has notruled out the option, which would help unify the party after along nominating battle. But the New York senator and formerfirst lady also would bring complications, including the roleof former President Bill Clinton. A joint ticket could helpattract some Clinton supporters, notably white working-classvoters, who have balked at backing Obama.

* Chris Dodd, 64 - The Connecticut senator, a fluentSpanish speaker and expert in Latin American issues, chairs theSenate Banking Committee and is a former presidential candidatewho quickly endorsed Obama after dropping out. He would bolsterObama's foreign policy and economic credentials, but presentsmany of the same drawbacks as Biden.

* Chuck Hagel, 61 - The Republican senator from Nebraska, aconservative Vietnam veteran but outspoken critic of the Iraqwar, would help Obama reach out to independents and Republicansand reinforce his promise to bridge partisan divides.

* Tim Kaine, 50 - The Virginia governor was an early andstrong Obama supporters and could help him in a state that hasbeen Republican in presidential elections but has been turningDemocratic in recent years.

* Sam Nunn, 69 - The former Senate Armed Services Committeechairman from Georgia is a respected foreign and militarypolicy voice, but his age and conservative views on some socialissues might make him an awkward fit.

* Bill Richardson, 60 - The New Mexico governor, aHispanic, could help with Latinos -- the fastest-growingsegment of the electorate and a potentially vital voting bloc.A seasoned negotiator, the former energy secretary, congressmanand U.N. ambassador would also bring foreign policy experienceand inside knowledge of how Washington works.

* Kathleen Sebelius, 60 - The two-term Kansas governorcould bring some vital elements: she's a woman and as leader ofa mostly Republican state has shown she can work across partylines. But she is largely untested nationally.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by David Wiesslerand Mohammad Zargham)