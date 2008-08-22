Iraq wants U.S. troops deal to expire

22/08/2008 - 16:44

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq wants an agreement authorising the continued presence of U.S. troops on its soil to expire in three years, government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh said on Friday.

Washington and Baghdad say they are close to signing thedeal, which is required to allow U.S. forces to stay on in Iraqbeyond the end of this year when a U.N. Security Councilmandate ends.

A draft of the agreement is being circulated to Iraqipolitical leaders for their approval.

Iraqi officials say that, although the draft contains nofirm schedule for a U.S. withdrawal, they want the agreement torequire U.S. forces to move off of most Iraqi streets by themiddle of 2009 and combat troops to go home by the end of 2011.

Dabbagh said Iraq wants to negotiate a firm date by whichall U.S. forces must pull out of the country, and wants theagreement allowing them to stay to be valid for only threeyears.

"The Iraqi government wants this agreement to be valid justfor three years," Dabbagh told Reuters. "The full withdrawalwill depend on the situation on the ground and the needs ofIraqis and the decisions of the Iraqi government."

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice visited Baghdadunannounced on Thursday to help prod the deal along. She deniedthat a final agreement had been reached, but said it was close,and any timelines for withdrawal would have to be "feasible".

(Reporting by Wisam Mohammed; writing by Peter Graff;editing by Robert Hart)