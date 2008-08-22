Obama waits to announce his pick for VP

22/08/2008 - 18:28

By John Whitesides, Political Correspondent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Barack Obama prolonged thesuspense on his vice presidential pick on Friday, saying he haschosen an independent voice who could be an effective governingpartner -- but not revealing the name.

Obama dragged out the announcement of a No. 2 for maximumpolitical impact but he is running out of time. The Democraticnominating convention opens on Monday and the vice presidentwill accept the nomination on Wednesday.

Obama, 47, a first-term Illinois senator, said he hadsearched for a running mate who will be prepared to step in aspresident, who could help him govern and who would beindependent.

"I want somebody who is going to challenge my thinking andnot simply be a yes person when it comes to policy-making," hesaid on CBS's "The Early Show."

Obama will make the long-awaited announcement by textmessages and e-mail to his list of more than 2 millionsupporters after stretching the suspense about his choice fordays.

The announcement could come at any time and Obama isexpected to appear with his running mate on Saturday in hishome state of Illinois as they launch their run to theconvention in Denver.

History has shown the choice is unlikely to have a majorimpact on the November 4 White House election between Obama andRepublican John McCain, who also has not selected a No. 2.Polls show the two are running neck-and-neck.

SPOTLIGHT WARMED UP

But the choice of a running mate and the upcomingconventions give both Obama and McCain a chance for thepolitical spotlight and offer hints of what qualities they mostvalue in a political partner.

Speculation about Obama's choice has centred on three primecontenders -- Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, Indiana Sen. Evan Bayhand Delaware Sen. Joseph Biden.

Other names in the mix include Kansas Gov. KathleenSebelius, New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, New Mexico Gov. BillRichardson and Texas Rep. Chet Edwards. Obama and his campaignoffered little information.

"I'm pretty disciplined on this," Obama said on CBS.

While jumpy news organizations awaited the announcement --an early afternoon report that Kaine was the choice provedfalse -- Obama visited the gym and prepared for his prime-timeacceptance speech in Denver on Thursday.

Obama was happy to let the vice presidential speculationlinger as he focused on the latest campaign-trail flare-up --McCain's inability to say how many houses he owns. Obama saidthat proves McCain is out of touch with the economic strugglesof most Americans.

In an interview with the Politico newspaper on Wednesday,the Arizona senator was asked how many houses he owns with hiswife, Cindy, a wealthy heiress to a beer distributorship.

"I think -- I'll have my staff get to you," McCain replied."It's condominiums where -- I'll have them get to you." ThePolitico said McCain's staff counted "at least" four houses,although other media reports found at least seven.

On CBS, Obama noted McCain's recent comments that theeconomy was "fundamentally strong" and has made progress underPresident George W. Bush. He said McCain "obviously doesn'thave a very clear sense of what ordinary Americans are goingthrough."

McCain also is taking a day off the campaign trail onFriday at home in Arizona.

(Editing by Vicki Allen and Bill Trott)