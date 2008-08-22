CORRECTED - Iraq says no firm dates in U.S. troops deal

22/08/2008 - 20:07

A story dated Aug 21 incorrectly described one aspect of the Iraqi negotiating position in talks with the United States as asking for all U.S. troops to withdraw three years after combat troops leave, which would take place by 2011. A corrected repetition follows, removing this reference from paragraph three.

By David Alexander and Wisam Mohammed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A draft agreement between the UnitedStates and Iraq contains no fixed dates for U.S. forces towithdraw, but Iraq would like combat troops out by the end of2011, government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh said on Thursday.

"The draft does not contain definite dates," Dabbagh said.

He said Iraqi negotiators were proposing U.S. troops endpatrols of Iraqi towns and villages by the middle of next yearand U.S. combat troops leave Iraq by the end of 2011.

But he made clear those deadlines were not yet fixed, andrepresented the government's negotiating position, not anexplicitly agreed text: "This is the Iraqi government's viewand what the government wants."

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice made anunannounced visit to Baghdad on Thursday to help seal the deal,a draft of which is being circulated among Iraqi politiciansfor approval.

She said the deal was "close", but poured cold water onreports that it was already agreed.

"We'll have agreement when we have agreement. So all ofthose stories in the newspapers about what the agreement saysprobably ought to be disregarded until we have an agreement,"Rice told a news conference in Baghdad.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari also said the dealwas "very close", and would include "time horizons" for U.S.withdrawal, but he did not refer to particular dates.

The long-awaited pact will allow U.S. forces to stay inIraq beyond the end of this year, when a U.N. Security Councilmandate enacted after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 expires.

Replacing the U.N. mandate with a formal U.S.-Iraqi pact isseen as a milestone in Iraq's emergence as a sovereign state,giving Baghdad direct say over the presence of foreign troopson its soil for the first time since the fall of SaddamHussein.

But the deal's terms are politically sensitive in bothcountries, with Maliki determined to show that the 144,000 U.S.troops will not stay longer than needed, and U.S. PresidentGeorge W. Bush keen to avoid a firm schedule for them to leave.

Dabbagh said the draft agreement envisions a flexibleschedule for withdrawals based on conditions on the ground.

"There are dates which will depend on the situation on theground and the decisions of the Iraqi government, according tosecurity developments and according to the need of the Iraqis."

The White House said it hoped a deal would be reached soon.

"The president and every American wants to see Americantroops come home, but not until the job is done and there ismore security, more political progress, and more economicprogress inside Iraq," spokesman Gordon Johndroe said.

BACKLASH

Iraqi officials have spoken for weeks about prospectivetimelines that could be in a pact, such as the plan to removeU.S. troops from the streets next year. But it is not clear howexplicit any such language will be in the final agreement.

Other issues to be tackled include immunity for U.S. troopsfrom Iraqi law and the status of the 21,000 prisoners held inIraq by American forces.

Iraqi leaders fear a nationalist backlash if the agreementappears to let the Americans stay too long or gives them overlybroad powers. Anti-American cleric Moqtada al-Sadr denouncedboth Rice's visit and the prospective pact.

"Today, Condoleezza Rice, the occupation foreign secretary,arrived in Iraq to try to put pressure on the government ofIraq to accept terms dictated by the occupation to sign thisominous treaty," said a statement read out by Sadr politicaladviser Liwa Smeism at the cleric's office in Najaf.

A commitment to withdraw combat troops in 2010 or 2011would resemble the plan offered by U.S. Democratic presidentialcandidate Barack Obama, who wants them out by mid-2010.

The Bush administration and Republican candidate JohnMcCain say troop reductions are likely but they do not want tocommit to a firm timetable. The administration began speakingin July of "time horizons" and "aspirational goals" forwithdrawal.

(Reporting by Khalid al-Ansary and Peter Graff in Baghdadand Khaled Farhan in Najaf; editing by Andrew Roche)