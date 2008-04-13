Lonely Planet writer says he made up part of books

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An author for the Lonely Planet travel guidebook series has claimed that he plagiarised and made up large sections of his books, an Australian newspaper reported on Sunday.

Author Thomas Kohnstamm told the Sunday Telegraph newspaperhe had worked on more than a dozen books for Lonely Planet,including their titles on Brazil, Colombia, the Caribbean,South America, Venezuela and Chile.

The Lonely Planet guidebooks sell more than six millioncopies a year.

The Sunday Telegraph said Kohnstamm also claims in his newbook "Do Travel Writers Go To Hell?" that he accepted freetravel, contravening company policy.

He said in one case he had not even visited the country hewrote about.

"They didn't pay me enough to go to Colombia. I wrote thebook in San Francisco. I got the information from a chick I wasdating -- an intern at the Colombian consulate," the newspaperquoted Kohnstamm as saying.

Lonely Planet said it had reviewed Kohnstamm's guidebooksbut had not found any inaccuracies in them, the SundayTelegraph said.

