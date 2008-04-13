Merrill raises $2.5-3 bln Pacific Rim property fund

By Jason Subler

BOAO, China (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch & Co is raising a Pacific Rim real estate investment fund worth around $2.5-$3 billion, an executive said on Sunday, saying certain Asian economies were well-placed to weather global financial turmoil. The launch of the fund comes at a time when many investors are looking to Asia as a safe haven in the wake of the credit crunch set off by U.S. subprime woes, as others shop for deals in the United States and Europe.

Damian Chunilal, Merrill's head of Pacific Rim origination, told reporters that the new fund will invest in a variety of types of property across the Pacific Rim, including in India, Australia, Japan and the rest of Asia.

The fund is part of an increasing push by the largest U.S. brokerage to build up third-party funds to do principal investing, he said.

"That's very much going to be a model that's repeated in the future with different types of funds," Chunilal said, speaking on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia being held on the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

"That's something we are very actively exploring at the moment."

The firm is also currently raising a European real estate fund, Chunilal said, without providing details. He added that other new funds could focus on private equity and possibly infrastructure.

Other global investment banks are also planning to launch funds for Asian property. UBS recently said it plans to launch a roughly $1 billion fund for investing in China. Morgan Stanley and global investment firm Blackstone Group are also active in real estate in the region.

While European and U.S. property markets are waning in the wake of the global credit crunch, Asia still shows signs of strength, recording a 26 percent jump in direct property investment to $121 billion in 2007, according to consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.

Chunilal said that although Asian financial markets had also taken a hit from the global credit woes, he thought that their economies generally would weather the storm relatively well, in part because liquidity in the banking system remained adequate.

"We still see significant growth momentum in this region, which I think will survive even if current headwinds in the U.S. slow things a little bit," he said.

(Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Louise Heavens)