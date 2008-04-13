Canada's Hudson's Bay Co says CEO Jerry Zucker dies

13/04/2008 - 6:34

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co. said that its governor and chief executive Jerry Zucker died on Saturday of cancer.

Zucker's wife Anita Zucker will become governor of HBC, making her the first woman to hold that position in the retailing company's 338-year history.

Current HBC Deputy Governor and President Rob Johnston will become CEO, the company said in a statement issued late Saturday night.

A wealthy American businessman, Zucker was founder of the conglomerate The InterTech Group, one the largest privately held corporations in the United States.

He acquired HBC, the oldest commercial corporation in North America, in 2006.

(Reporting by Robert Melnbardis, editing by Jackie Frank)